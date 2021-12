Tuesday marked 80 years since attacks on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii took the lives of more than 2,400 Americans in 1941.

Martinsville Council Member Danny Turner and retired Army Lt. Col. W.C. Fowlkes took the opportunity to visit several local veterans who served in World War II.

Turner said the four veterans that they visited on Tuesday were in high school on the day the attack on Pearl Harbor occurred.