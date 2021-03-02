Four more deaths chalked up to COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District.

You can add four more deaths to the record-setting toll from February because of COVID-19.

Those deaths in the West Piedmont Health District were counted at 5 p.m. on the first day of March, but they continue the trend in 2021 that has led from a record number cases in January to a 79 deaths in February – which followed a then-record 42 deaths in January as well.

The Virginia Department of Health confirms causes on death certificates often before adding to its total of victims from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

And we know from West Piedmont spokesperson Nancy Bell this latest surge of deaths simply has been about getting through records and beginning to explore the outcomes of the more than 3,300 cases that emerged in January.

She said specifically, too, that these deaths had nothing to do with recent outbreaks at long-term-care facilities in the health district.

A large outbreak at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville that began in January had left 17 dead and some 151 cases among residents and staff, but that outbreak is pending closure.