Four more deaths of COVID-19 in West PIedmont Health District emerge as surge of cases continues

After a 3-day absence, death from COVID-19 returned to the West Piedmont Health District on Tuesday as the problem in the virus continued to spread at such a level that the Sovah Health put out an alert across the marketplace.
There were four more residents reported dead of by the Virginia Department of Health, although exactly when those deaths occurred is difficult to know. VDH waits for death certificates to add to its database.
COVID 19 data for Nov. 25
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|Field 6
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Positivity rate
|Henry County
|1,766
|167
|41
|Martinsivlle
|658
|77
|24
|Patrick County
|435
|63
|28
|Franklin County
|1,469
|54
|16
|West Piedmont total
|4,328
|361
|109
|13.40%
|Danville
|1,548
|145
|48
|Pittsylvania County
|1,619
|104
|22
|8.60%
|Virginia
|223,582
|14212
|3,979
|7.40%
Three of the deaths were in Franklin County, and one was in Henry County. That's now 109 deaths across the health district since the pandemic began.
Scant details about deaths and cases are released by VDH, but three of these past four victims were female, and one was male. Two were aged 70-79, one 60-69 and the other was at least 80 years old. Two of them were white, one was Black, and one’s race was unreported
Along with that tragic news is the report of 65 more cases and three more hospitalizations across the district. Henry County reported 22 new cases, and Franklin County had 19. Martinsville had 14 and Patrick County 10.
There were two new hospitalizations in Henry County and one in Franklin County, where cases have surged dramatically in the past two months.
There have been 173 cases and seven new hospitalizations across the West Piedmont Health District reported in the past three days, and Henry County (with 54 of those) continues to dominate in cases, deaths and hospitalizations. That's now 4,328 cases and 361 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
The picture across the region is so stark that Sovah Health leaders issued a stark statement to express the hospital system's worries about being overwhelmed. Ahead of what many experts say will be a dark winter, Sovah officials in the unsighted statement implore residents around both Martinsville and Danville to buckle down on wearing masks and avoiding group gatherings during the holiday season.
A "surge and prevalence of COVID-19 has the potential to overwhelm" the local hospitals, the statement said.
"We strongly urge our community members to be even more diligent in their efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the months ahead."
Henry County has had 1,766 cases, with 167 hospitalizations and 41 deaths. Martinsville has had 658 cases, with 77 hospitalizations and 24 deaths. Patrick County has had 435 cases, including 63 hospitalizations and 28 deaths. Franklin County has had 1,469 cases, 54 hospitalizations and 16 deaths.
"Combined with cooler temperatures and our annual flu season, we are facing what could be a particularly challenging fall and winter," the Sovah's statement said.
The pandemic, not isolated to large cities, is particularly a problem in smaller communities that have seen an explosion of cases this month.
And community hospitals are feeling that impact, including Sovah Health.
Sovah Health says it's ready for an influx of patients, and officials will expand the capacity of the facility, if needed. The statement didn't specify how that expansion would occur, but noted leaders are keeping a close watch on the virus in the community and will build on the hospital's emergency operations plan. That will include a roadmap in the event of a surge.
"We cannot speculate on what could happen over the coming weeks and months, but we can assure everyone that we are working hard to plan for all of these scenarios and adapt our hospital operations to safely care for and support our community during this evolving pandemic," leaders wrote in the statement.
Across Virginia, cases are rapidly rising by more than 2,000 a day — double that of about a month ago. The commonwealth recorded 37 new deaths in Tuesday's update from the Virginia Department of Health.
VDH reported statewide Tuesday that there have been 223,582 cases and 3,979 deaths statewide -- up by 37 since Monday. Some 14,212 people have been hospitalized.
In addition to strongly urging residents to "lead by example" by wearing face coverings and avoiding social gatherings, Sovah officials said it's important to support health care workers who faced firsthand the struggles of the last eight months.
"From Facebook posts, parking lot rallies at shift change, sidewalk chalk with encouraging messages, it’s the simple things that truly brighten their day," the statement said.
