Four more deaths of COVID-19 in West PIedmont Health District emerge as surge of cases continues

After a 3-day absence, death from COVID-19 returned to the West Piedmont Health District on Tuesday as the problem in the virus continued to spread at such a level that the Sovah Health put out an alert across the marketplace.

There were four more residents reported dead of by the Virginia Department of Health, although exactly when those deaths occurred is difficult to know. VDH waits for death certificates to add to its database.

Three of the deaths were in Franklin County, and one was in Henry County. That's now 109 deaths across the health district since the pandemic began.

Scant details about deaths and cases are released by VDH, but three of these past four victims were female, and one was male. Two were aged 70-79, one 60-69 and the other was at least 80 years old. Two of them were white, one was Black, and one’s race was unreported

Along with that tragic news is the report of 65 more cases and three more hospitalizations across the district. Henry County reported 22 new cases, and Franklin County had 19. Martinsville had 14 and Patrick County 10.

There were two new hospitalizations in Henry County and one in Franklin County, where cases have surged dramatically in the past two months.