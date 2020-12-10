Four more have died of COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

Four more people in the West Piedmont Health District have lost their lives to COVID-19.
Those deaths were reported Thursday by the Virginia Department of Health, but they could've happened at almost any time. VDH waits for death certificates to confirm cause before reporting the death in its database.
VDH tracks all data by a person's locality of residence and otherwise provides very little information about cases and deaths.
These latest were one each from Martinsville and Henry County and two from Franklin County, where case counts have been spiraling upward, and that’s now 117 who have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.
We know that all four were at least 80 years old and that three of them were men. Two of them were Black, and two were white.
But that information holds true with trends in the district, where 55 of the dead were 80 or older, and 84 were white. Slightly more than half (59) have been men.
This is the second time in three weeks and the third time overall there have been four deaths recorded in one day, the third-highest total. The record is 10, set Sept. 15, and there were seven on Aug. 19.
This follows a recent surge in cases and hospitalizations across the district, with 88 more cases being reported Thursday as part of the record-setting spike that has occurred across Virginia.
That’s the fifth highest single-day total recorded in the district, but the previous four that were higher have all occurred in the past month, with the 101 on Nov. 27 as the record.
The 7-day average for new cases has been 66, but the 14-day average per 100,000 population is 593.9. And the spikes are far more significant than they were in the spring or late summer.
Franklin County, which has led the post-September surge in cases, added 37 and one of two more hospitalizations that were announced Thursday. Henry County had 19, and Martinsville had 15 and the other hospitalization. Patrick County, which has the largest ongoing outbreak at long-term care facility, added 7 cases, although none has been listed among those at Blue Ridge Nursing Center in Stuart, where to date there have been 24 but no deaths.
Last week district spokesperson Nancy Bell had pretty much predicted that case counts would remain high.
“Unfortunately, we are expecting a surge in cases as infections develop in families who traveled or who had close contact with relatives at Thanksgiving,” she said.
“Mask wearing remains the best defense against spreading or catching the virus.”
That trend has been obvious across Virginia, which has set daily records twice since Sunday and which added 3,915 cases and 19 deaths statewide on Thursday. The totals are 271,043 cases and 4,335 deaths and 15,723 hospitalizations.
The West Piedmont District now has had 5,323 cases and 406 hospitalizations to go with the death count. The latest totals:
- Henry County: 2,117 cases, 192 hospitalizations, 43 deaths.
- Martinsville: 800, 81, 27.
- Patrick County: 552, 67, 28.
- Franklin County: 1,854, 66, 19.
By comparison Danville has reported 1,891 cases (54 deaths), and Pittsylvania County has had 2,069 (28 deaths).
