Four more have died of COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

Four more people in the West Piedmont Health District have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Those deaths were reported Thursday by the Virginia Department of Health, but they could've happened at almost any time. VDH waits for death certificates to confirm cause before reporting the death in its database.

VDH tracks all data by a person's locality of residence and otherwise provides very little information about cases and deaths.

These latest were one each from Martinsville and Henry County and two from Franklin County, where case counts have been spiraling upward, and that’s now 117 who have died from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus since the pandemic began in March.

We know that all four were at least 80 years old and that three of them were men. Two of them were Black, and two were white.

But that information holds true with trends in the district, where 55 of the dead were 80 or older, and 84 were white. Slightly more than half (59) have been men.

This is the second time in three weeks and the third time overall there have been four deaths recorded in one day, the third-highest total. The record is 10, set Sept. 15, and there were seven on Aug. 19.