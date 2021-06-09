Four people nominated to fill 2 spots on city school board

Four people will be considered for appointment to the Martinsville City School Board to fill two positions whose terms expire at the end of the month.

Yvonne Givens, who was appointed in July 2019 to finish the 3-year term vacated when Joan Montgomery moved out of the district, was nominated to be given another term on the board.

Dominique Hylton, who was appointed in September 2019 to replace Sammy Redd, was not among three other candidates suggested for the positions that expire on June 30.

In a public hearing held at a regular council meeting Tuesday night, the names of Michael Williamson, Elsie Jones and Jay Dickens were nominated along with Givens.

Martinsville City Council appoints its school board members, unlike Henry County where members are elected, and state code requires their names to be spoken at the public hearing in order to be considered by council.

None of those people attended the meeting, and their credentials were not discussed and no information provided by them. They only had to contact a council member to be placed in nomination.

After an interview process, council will announce the two appointments at its meeting on June 22.