Four rezoning requests approved by Henry County Planning Commission

The Henry County Planning Commission took care of business in short order Wednesday night, giving some of the members reason to believe they may have broken a record.
"Don't ya'll get used to this," said Planning Commission Chair Paul Setliff. "It usually takes us longer than this."
In just 14 minutes after the meeting was convened it was adjourned, but not before four public hearings were held and four rezoning requests were approved to be sent to the Henry County Board of Supervisors with the commission's recommendation the requests be accepted.
Kim Holland came before the commission first with a request to rezone property at 246 Meadow Lane in the Collinsville District so she can operate an office and counseling business from the residence.
"I want to use it for therapy," said Holland.
The rezoning request was made by Lisa Lancaster, owner of the property, who said she intended to rent the property to Holland.
The commission voted to approve the request to rezone the location from suburban residential to office and professional.
Jason and Pamela Mabry were next with a request to rezone about 2.559 acres at 2541 Bassett Heights Road in order to place a double-wide manufactured home on the property with a permanent foundation.
"The land has been in the family for years," said Pamela Mabry. "We've found a beautiful home at Oakwood in Eden and want to put it on a permanent foundation."
The property is located just north of its intersection with Homewood Drive in the Reed Creek District, and the commission approved the request to have the location rezoned from suburban residential to mixed residential.
Third on the list was a request by Carver Memorial Gardens Inc. to have rezoned the southeast corner of the intersection of Carver Road and Parkway Drive in the Horsepasture District for expansion of an existing cemetery.
"We need it for the community because we're running out of space," said Earnest Carter, president of the company.
Commission members agreed to approve the request to rezone about 2.85 acres adjacent to the existing cemetery from commercial to agricultural.
Once rezoned, an approved special use permit will be required.
Lastly, Dana Wade requested property at 107 Carson Drive in the Reed Creek District be rezoned so that a single-wide manufactured home may be placed on it.
"We would just like to see the property be put to use," said Wade.
The commission voted to rezone about 0.3 acre from suburban residential to rural residential.