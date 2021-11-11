Four rezoning requests approved by Henry County Planning Commission

The Henry County Planning Commission took care of business in short order Wednesday night, giving some of the members reason to believe they may have broken a record.

"Don't ya'll get used to this," said Planning Commission Chair Paul Setliff. "It usually takes us longer than this."

In just 14 minutes after the meeting was convened it was adjourned, but not before four public hearings were held and four rezoning requests were approved to be sent to the Henry County Board of Supervisors with the commission's recommendation the requests be accepted.

Kim Holland came before the commission first with a request to rezone property at 246 Meadow Lane in the Collinsville District so she can operate an office and counseling business from the residence.

"I want to use it for therapy," said Holland.

The rezoning request was made by Lisa Lancaster, owner of the property, who said she intended to rent the property to Holland.

The commission voted to approve the request to rezone the location from suburban residential to office and professional.