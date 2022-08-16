 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four to be considered for School Board

There are four candidates to be considered by the Henry County School Board to fill the Interim Ridgeway District seat from September to November.

LeGrant

Japhet LeGrant

Japhet LeGrant was the first to request to be considered at a public hearing Monday night at the Henry County Administration Building. LeGrant is the owner of the Back and Neck Pain Relief Center in Martinsville. LeGrant studied biology at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro, N.C., and earned a doctoral degree in chiropractic from Logan University in St. Louis.

Hardie

Champ Hardie

Champ Hardie was second to add his name for consideration. Hardie is a lifelong resident of the Ridgeway community, graduated from Drewry Mason in 1972 and worked as a teacher for Henry County Schools for over 40 years.

McClure

Sidney McClure

Sidney McClure was next to tell the Board he would like to represent the Ridgeway District. McClure graduated from Magna Vista High School, studied at Liberty University and is a public safety trainer for Southern Software and a funeral assistant at Wright Funeral Service and Crematory. McClure also serves as the president of Spencer-Penn Centre.

Morris Tinch was the last to step up to the podium and before the Board. He said he moved to the area in 1977 and has had 10 children who have been in the Henry County school system. Tinch said that he had lived in four states in his lifetime, but "Henry County was the best."

The School Board will consider the four candidates on Monday at 5 p.m. and decide who will fill the unexpired term of Francis Zehr, who died last month at age 70 after suffering a heart attack while attending a school reunion in New York. Zehr had served on the Board for 11 years.

There were three people at the public hearing Monday night other than the four candidates. Board Members Teddy Martin and Elizabeth Durden were not present at the meeting that lasted approximately 15 minutes.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-591-7543. Follow him @billdwyatt.

