Four people have requested to be considered for appointment to city council to fill the seat vacated by Chad Martin who resigned due to employment reasons.

Teresa Spencer said she worked for the Department of Corrections.

Khalil Baker said he had lived in the area for about six months and is from Georgia.

Lawrence Mitchell is retired and previously served on the Martinsville School Board.

Joe Martin owns a small business uptown and currently serves as chairman of the Martinsville Planning Commission.

City Council will interview all four candidates in closed session tomorrow (Wednesday) night beginning at 6 p.m., and the new council member expected to be sworn in and seated for the March 28 regular meeting.

City Manager Leon Towarnicki announced at the end of the meeting that after 41 years employment with the city of Martinsville, he intends to retire at the end of July.