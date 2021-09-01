UPDTED: Franklin County, Patrick County postpone fairs because of COVID-19

The surge of COVID-19 cases has forced officials in Franklin County to postpone the 2021 Franklin County Agricultural Fair, which had been scheduled for Sept. 17-18.
In a release county officials cited "an abundance of caution due to rising COVID-19 cases in the community and region which is of specific concern for attendees, volunteers, and staff working the event."
Patrick County officials did not issue a release announcing the cancellation but posted comments on a Facebook page saying the event scheduled for mid-September had been canceled.
Officials in Henry County have not decided the fate of its fair, which is the last weekend in September and culminates with a race at Martinsville Speedway.
Franklin County's release cited a COVID-19 positivity rate in Franklin County that has increased to 20.1%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cites 5% as the threshold for controlling community spread. The county had nearly 600 new cases in August, and the release notes increased patients at hospitals, emergency rooms and medical providers.
Regional health officials met with the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, fair vendors and those volunteering for the event in developing the decision, the release said.
"Given the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases within Franklin County and the expected continued spike in infections over the next few weeks, the Franklin County Agricultural Fair cannot be held in a manner that ensures the safety of the expected 7,000-8,000 people, event staff, and volunteers that participate in the fair each year," the release said.
Patrick County's post said that "it is with a heavy heart that we announce our difficult decision to cancel this year's fair. We never want to cancel connecting with one another, making fun family memories, or celebrating our county, but we simply can't keep you or your loved ones safe from Covid while attending the fair.
"We will still be distributing the 2021 Fair Book because it is just too wonderful not to share with so many generous advertisers, sponsors & beautiful pictures from our talented local photographers! Be on the look out later this week to pick up a copy!"
Franklin County said its fair would be staged on Sept. 14-17, 2022.
It is with a heavy heart that we announce our difficult decision to cancel this year's fair. We never want to cancel connecting with one another, making fun family memories, or celebrating our county, but we simply can't keep you or your loved ones safe from Covid while attending the fair. We wish you all the best!
We will still be distributing the 2021 Fair Book because it is just too wonderful not to share with so many generous advertisers, sponsors & beautiful pictures from our talented local photographers! Be on the look out later this week to pick up a copy!
Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.