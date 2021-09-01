UPDTED: Franklin County, Patrick County postpone fairs because of COVID-19

Patrick County's post said that "it is with a heavy heart that we announce our difficult decision to cancel this year's fair. We never want to cancel connecting with one another, making fun family memories, or celebrating our county, but we simply can't keep you or your loved ones safe from Covid while attending the fair.

"We will still be distributing the 2021 Fair Book because it is just too wonderful not to share with so many generous advertisers, sponsors & beautiful pictures from our talented local photographers! Be on the look out later this week to pick up a copy!"

Franklin County said its fair would be staged on Sept. 14-17, 2022.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce our difficult decision to cancel this year's fair. We never want to cancel connecting with one another, making fun family memories, or celebrating our county, but we simply can't keep you or your loved ones safe from Covid while attending the fair. We wish you all the best!

We will still be distributing the 2021 Fair Book because it is just too wonderful not to share with so many generous advertisers, sponsors & beautiful pictures from our talented local photographers! Be on the look out later this week to pick up a copy!

Steven Doyle is editor of the Martinsville Bulletin and the Danville Register & Bee. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, ext. 245.