Franklin County woman is latest victim of COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

Death from COVID-19 returned Monday to the West Piedmont Health District.

A resident of Franklin County was reported to have died from the virus by the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Monday. This death though occurred weeks or even months ago. VDH goes through an extensive verification process before adding to its database.

VDH tracks all data by residence, and this was the 78th person from Franklin County to die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and the 321st death in the health district.

It was the first recorded since May 19 and only the seventh this month, by far the lowest total for a month since last summer.

Four of those victims have been residents of Franklin County, but we don’t know much else other than what we can derive from changes in data points. VDH does not discuss specific cases.

We do know that this was a white woman of at least 80 years of age. Of those 321 victims, 165 have been at least 80, and most have been white (231) but more of them male (172).

These deaths came on a day when there were 20 new cases in the district, the fourth-highest, single-day total in the past three months.