Franklin County woman is latest victim of COVID-19 in West Piedmont Health District

Death from COVID-19 returned Monday to the West Piedmont Health District.
A resident of Franklin County was reported to have died from the virus by the Virginia Department of Health as of 5 p.m. Monday. This death though occurred weeks or even months ago. VDH goes through an extensive verification process before adding to its database.
VDH tracks all data by residence, and this was the 78th person from Franklin County to die from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and the 321st death in the health district.
It was the first recorded since May 19 and only the seventh this month, by far the lowest total for a month since last summer.
Four of those victims have been residents of Franklin County, but we don’t know much else other than what we can derive from changes in data points. VDH does not discuss specific cases.
We do know that this was a white woman of at least 80 years of age. Of those 321 victims, 165 have been at least 80, and most have been white (231) but more of them male (172).
These deaths came on a day when there were 20 new cases in the district, the fourth-highest, single-day total in the past three months.
This follows a day in which only one new case was reported for the first time since July and surpasses the 13 total cases for the previous four days.
This pushed the 7-day averages back up to 11 and 8.2 per 100,000 population.
Henry County had 11 of those cases, followed by Franklin County with four, Martinsville with three and Patrick County with two.
Henry County accounts for about half of the average number of new cases, with 5 and 9.3 per 100K, although both figures are down significantly in the past two weeks.
Franklin County also had the only new hospitalization.
Here are a few other key data points as well:
- The district-wide vaccination rates now have hit 37.8% of the public having had at least one shot of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and 31.1% having been fully vaccinated with two shots of those or one shot of Johnson & Johnson.
- The statewide vaccination totals are 53.4% with one shot and 42.7% fully vaccinated, and anyone 12 or older is now eligible.
- In the past five days (since May 20), about 2,800 shots have been distributed in the West Piedmont Health District, or about 560 per day, a slightly higher rate than the roughly 470 a day since April 30.
- Only 327 shots in five days were distributed in Patrick County, which has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the state. There have been about 56 shots a day this month in the county.
- Positivity in the district also has jumped back up to 6.9% -- the number of positive tests from those administered – and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention places control of community spread at 5%, a figure that the health district had reached about a week ago. Statewide the rate is down to 2.8%.
There now have been 11,683 cases, 822 hospitalizations, 321 deaths in the district. They break down like this:
- HENRY COUNTY: 4,633 cases, 365 hospitalizations, 124 deaths
- MARTINSVILLE: 1,612, 162, 76.
- PATRICK COUNTY: 1,367, 108, 43.
- FRANKLIN COUNTY: 4,071, 187, 78.
VDH reports statewide there have been 673,759 cases, 11,137 deaths — up by 21 from Monday — and 29,560 hospitalizations.
Vaccination rates increase slightly, but percentages still lag state significantly.