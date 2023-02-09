Toy R. Frasier Jr., son of Shirley and Toy Frasier Sr. of Martinsville, was promoted to the rank of Colonel in the United States Army in January. He is a 1990 graduate of Martinsville High School.

Before Frasier’s promotion, he served as the Deputy Commander for the Mission Command Support Group (MCSG) at the 99th Readiness Division in Joint Base McGuire Dix Lakehurst, New Jersey in 2019. In this role, he was responsible for providing mission command support to 18 reserve units with unique capabilities across a 13-state region to support Theater of Operation to the Joint Force in Unified Actions.

Prior to becoming the MCSG Deputy Commander, COL Frasier assumed the charter as Product Lead for Army Enterprise Staff Management System (AESMS) in 2017. He was responsible for procuring, developing, delivering, and sustaining staff management task tracking and correspondence solutions that enabled end-to-end communication, collaboration, and application hosting across the Army.

COL Frasier entered the Army Acquisition Corps in 2008. His assignments include: Assistant Product Manager for Product Manager Light Tactical Vehicles (Armor, Integration and Production) in Warren, Michigan; Department of the Army Systems Coordinator for Light Tactical Vehicles and Army Watercraft Systems for the Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology at the Pentagon; Deputy Director Forward Deployed for Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology in Kuwait, Project Officer for Defense Enterprise Email in Fort Belvoir and Product Lead (PL) for Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Enterprise Systems and Services (ALTESS) in Radford.

During 26+ years of service, he has held a variety of tactical leadership and staff positions from a Field Artillery platoon leader, executive officer, Military Intelligence battalion S1/S3A to assuming company command of Headquarters Company with the 201st Military Intelligence Battalion. After Company Command, COL Frasier assumed duties as Assistant Professor of Military Leadership at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst ROTC department.

Frasier received a bachelor's degree in political science with a commission in the Army as a Military Intelligence Officer branch detailed Field Artillery from Virginia State University in 1995. He holds a master's degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College and a master's degree in education-administration from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst. He is also graduate of several military academic programs: the Army Command and General Staff College, Army Acquisition Basic Course, Army Acquisition Intermediate Qualification course, Mobile Joint Counterintelligence Course, Combined Arms Staff and Service School, Military Intelligence Counterintelligence Officer Course.

He is a Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act Level III Certified Program Management, Level I Certified Information Technology and a member of the Army Acquisition Corps.

COL Frasier's awards and decorations include Meritorious Service Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Commendation Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf Clusters, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Ribbon, Parachutist Badge and Air Assault Badge.

Frasier is married to Charlene Fonfield, and they have two daughters, Tamara and Tiffany.