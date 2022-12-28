Free COVID-19 tests today

With a concern of a possible surge in respiratory illness after the holidays, free COVID-19 test kits are being made available today at local health departments.

The Henry-Martinsville Health Department, 295 Commonwealth Blvd., and the Franklin County Health Department, 265 Pell Ave. in Rocky Mount, will have a test pick-up windows open from 2-5 p.m. today. The Patrick County Health Department, 106 Rucker St. in Stuart, will have tests available from 1-4:30 p.m. today.

Each person will be able to take two tests or four tests per family. The person picking up the test must not have any symptoms and anyone without insurance, or who is underinsured, is encouraged to pick up test kits, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s (VDH) Dec. 19 Perspectives Newsletter.

Tests will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis and the tests will need to be picked up inside the buildings. This free giveaway is not a drive-through event.

Additional COVID-19 tests can be obtained through the relaunching of the White House COVID-19 home testing program, which began again the week of Dec. 19. Through this program households can get four free at-home tests mailed directly to the residence.

To order the tests go to COVID.gov/tests, follow the Order Free At-Home Tests link and enter in your contact information and address for the tests to be delivered at no cost. If further help is needed, call 1-800-232-0233 or 1-888-720-7489.

The newsletter also advises to check and see if the expiration date of COVID tests has been extended before throwing any tests out. For the list of tests that have extended expiration dates, visit https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-covid-19-and-medical-devices/home-otc-covid-19-diagnostic-tests#list.

On the same note, be sure to look out for COVID-19 tests that have been recalled. Some tests on this list have been known for giving false negative results. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that the recall involves 11,102 Detect COVID-19 tests, according to the newsletter.

Those tests were shipped between July 26 and Aug. 26 and while Detect Inc., the manufacturer of the tests, said while they have not received any reports of false positives, the recall is being done out of an abundance of caution.

The specific lot numbers being recalled are HB264, HY263 and HY264 and can be found on the side of the package in a black box containing a QR code. The expiration date for all of these kits is on Jan. 1. and all recalled tests should be thrown away.

If a recalled test is found, Detect Inc. can be contacted for a full refund at 855-322-3692 or support@detect.com.

The current COVID-19 data for the area as of Dec. 16 over the past 13 weeks is as follows: Martinsville has 170 cases and 0 deaths; Henry County has 664 cases and 11 deaths; Patrick County has 254 cases and 4 deaths; and Franklin County has 476 cases and 7 deaths.

Another issue to be on the lookout for is flu season, the newsletter states. “The 2022-23 flu season is shaping up to be the worst in a decade — there have already been 4,500 deaths from flu, including 14 children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the newsletter quotes from the Washington Post.

With these numbers, health experts are recommending wearing mask on public transportation or in other places with closely packed large crowds.