Free summer feeding program has begun in Martinsville

The Martinsville School Board learned at a regular meeting Monday night that the school system is once again participating in the Summer Feeding Program with breakfast and lunch being served.

Summer meals are provided free of charge to children and teens 18 and under, and no registration or identification is necessary.

“All meals must be consumed onsite and parents will not be able to pick up meals like they did during the pandemic,” said Director of Early Learning and School Nutrition Sheilah Williams. “Meals will be consumed in our cafeteria, and if a parent wishes to have a meal with their child the adult meal is $4.50.”

All schools will be serving breakfast and lunch Monday through Thursday at different times, so check with individual schools for specific times.

Also participating in the Summer Food Service Program with Martinsville City Public Schools is the Boys & Girls Club at 145 Church Street, the Teen Center at 311 E. Church Street, MHC After 3 at Patrick & Henry Community College, and the First United Methodist Church at 146 E. Main Street. Again, times vary so check with individual location for details.

For more information on the program, call 276-403-5800.

In other matters, the Board:

Heard from Band Directors Brian Joyce and Grayson Givens on activities with the band through the past school year. “We’ve wrapped up a great year,” said Joyce. “Teaching band online was not easy, but we’re real excited about where we’re headed. When you look at enrollment, marching band looks like it’s up about 20 percent.”

Recognized Dr. Heather Tolbut for being one of 25 fellows in the U. S. who have been accepted into the Lincoln Fellowship Program. “We look at how to increase social justice, equality and diversity not only in schools, but in policy as well,” said Tolbut. “I’ll be in Washington D.C. talking with policy makers and also will get to do some research at the Lincoln Library.”

Heard from representatives of each city school regarding the school year just ended. “We adjusted to the new normal and our teachers hit the ground running,” said Williams, who also is the director of Clearview Early Childhood Center. “Albert Harris was excited to return to in-person learning,” said Barbara Brown, a teacher at the school. “Social and emotional well-being was an important topic,” said Patrick Henry Elementary School Principal Cameron Cooper. “Our students were successful because we were persistent,” said Martinsville Middle School Assistant Principal Ama Waller. “We had an awesome school year,” said Martinsville High School Principal Aji Dixon. “The school is lit up and it was just so much better.”

Approved the consent agenda that included the resignations of Daniel Martin, Kevan Keane, Melanie Rorrer, Rhonda Watkins, M. Denise Handy, Barry Lingerfelt, Bridgette Burnette, Emily Cowher, Mary Paige Price, Shekeem Vaughn, Eli Roberson, Nikima Robinson, Kristy-Leigh Tatum and Loretta Mitchell and the appointments of Andrea Gilbert Wright, school counselor; Ryan Hoskins, HVAC technician; Amber Triplett, sports medicine teacher; Leslie Jenkins, special education teacher; Makayla Woods, fourth-grade teacher; Stafford Spencer, custodian; Amber Spencer, substitute; Bobby Martin Sr., weight room open gym, strength and conditioning.

Authorized Superintendent Zeb Talley to assign personnel and appoint superintendent designees.

Approved a request for over $1.5 million in ESSER funding.

Approved a request for $13,071 in Title III funding.

The Board was reminded of the following dates:

July 4: July 4th holiday, schools and offices closed.

July 27-29: new teacher orientation.

Aug. 1: all teachers and staff return.

Aug. 4: open house all schools.

Aug. 5: convocation.

Aug. 8: first day of school.

Aug. 8: next regular school board meeting.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

