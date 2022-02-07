Freezing fog advisory in effect, schools on delay for Tuesday

Closings and Delays for Tuesday, Feb. 8:
- Carlisle School - Martinsville Campus, opening two hours late.
- Henry County Public Schools - opening two hours late.
- Martinsville City Public Schools - opening two hours late.
- Patrick County Public Schools - opening two hours late. There is a one hour delay for 12-month employees.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg is calling for the possibility of patchy black ice this morning.
Rain and drizzle has ended, but temperatures have fallen into the mid 20s to lower 30s overnight and patchy fog has developed. This could result in the development of black ice on area roadways, bridges, and sidewalks and remain through the early morning hours, the National Weather Service Office says.
Conditions should improve by mid morning once temperatures rise above freezing.
A freezing fog advisory is also in effect for our area until 9 a.m. this morning. This means that a thin layer of ice is possible on untreated surfaces this morning.