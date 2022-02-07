 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Freezing fog advisory in effect, schools on delay for Tuesday

  • 0
fog

Fog descends on Mulberry Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning. A freezing fog advisory is in effect for our area until 9 a.m. this morning.

 Bill Wyatt

Closings and Delays for Tuesday, Feb. 8:

  • Carlisle School - Martinsville Campus, opening two hours late.
  • Henry County Public Schools - opening two hours late.
  • Martinsville City Public Schools - opening two hours late.
  • Patrick County Public Schools - opening two hours late. There is a one hour delay for 12-month employees. 

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg is calling for the possibility of patchy black ice this morning.

Rain and drizzle has ended, but temperatures have fallen into the mid 20s to lower 30s overnight and patchy fog has developed. This could result in the development of black ice on area roadways, bridges, and sidewalks and remain through the early morning hours, the National Weather Service Office says.

Conditions should improve by mid morning once temperatures rise above freezing.

A freezing fog advisory is also in effect for our area until 9 a.m. this morning. This means that a thin layer of ice is possible on untreated surfaces this morning.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

New details emerge in abduction and forced sex case

"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."

Henry County Grand Jury hands down 150 indictments

Henry County Grand Jury hands down 150 indictments

There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.

 An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.

Local lobbying effort underway regarding reversion bills

Local lobbying effort underway regarding reversion bills

While one bill has made its way out of committee and awaits a vote on the House floor, and another bill awaits its first hearing in a Senate committee, there is a lobbying effort underway in Henry County to persuade delegates and senators to support putting the matter of reversion in Martinsville from a city to a town to a vote by city voters.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ramen eating competition takes place in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert