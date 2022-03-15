Friends come to aid of family in death of their son

As a family grieves, an extended group of friends has come to the aid of the parents who lost their son in a traffic crash on Chatham Road Monday afternoon.

Zachary Ty Porter, 20, was pronounced dead at the scene of a single vehicle wreck, just north of the intersection with Ward Road in Henry County, less than 2 miles from his home on Lee's Ridge Road.

A statement from the Virginia State Police Tuesday morning said at 4:15 p.m. police responded to the crash and found a 1996 Nissan Frontier that had run off the road into a ditch and then overturned. Porter was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

"Maybe it was the sun, maybe a cellphone or something that had distracted him, said VSP First Sgt. M.C. Davis at the crash site on Monday. "Nobody will ever really know."

Porter's father is an investigator with the Henry County Sheriff's Office, and more than a dozen officers with the department arrived on the scene to console the family.

"Scott Porter is an investigator with our office," said Sheriff Lane Perry on Tuesday. "Many of our officers went to see Scott and his family yesterday and we will continue to do so throughout this time and through the funeral. Our office will support them in any way we can. Scott is a well loved and appreciated officer, and our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family through this."

Zachary Porter was enrolled at Patrick & Henry Community College and according to his friends he was a young man who gave great hugs and had plans for a promising future.

"We are shocked and heartbroken to learn of Zachary's sudden passing," a statement from Patrick & Henry Community College said. "Zachary was one of our welding students and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Our hearts go out to all his family, friends and classmates."

One of those friends is Molly Ann Trexler, who started a gofundme account for the family.

On Monday "we lost our dear Zachary Ty," Trexler wrote on Porter's memorial page. "The family will be facing lots of decisions no family should have to make. Lots of people have reached out about how they can help. There will be a lot of expenses coming up, in addition to a large portion of their family being out of work for a few weeks."

Trexler thanked everyone "for the love, prayers, and any financial support you can help with" and described Porter as "the most loving guy, and the earth will never be quite as beautiful without his smiles and hugs."

Trexler set a goal of $10,000 and in 14 hours, 160 people had donated more than $11,300, and donations are still coming in.

Alisha Neal, another friend, set up an account for the family at Meal Train, a website that allows people to organize a series of meals that are cooked and delivered to someone in need, and by Tuesday afternoon 24 meals had been promised and $730 had been donated by 15 people.

With Porter, at the time of the crash, was his dog Ruger, and he was no where to be found. Even after the rescue vehicles had left and the debris had been swept from the roadway, leaving little evidence of the crash that had cost Porter his life, friends and family continued to search for Porter's dog.

Trexler said Ruger was eventually found alive not far from the scene of the crash with only a superficial cut.

Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

