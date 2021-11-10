From Ridgeway to Iraq to earning a PhD

June 18, 2005 – I walked across stage on the football field at Magna Vista High School. The very next day, June 19, 2005, I joined the United States Marine Corps as an infantryman.
From there, and after two tours in Iraq, I got married and settled in Chillicothe, Ohio. Chillicothe is about 6 hours from Ridgeway, and I am still able to frequently visit my family (and Dippers Ice Cream—Yum!).
In 2009, when the country was in deep recession, I had a choice. Being newly married, I could either re-enlist and head to Afghanistan or pursue college.
If you ask any of my teachers growing up, the latter choice did not seem like a likely one. I was not the ideal student, but I did care deeply about those around me and was honored to be part of many amazing local organizations in Henry County, like CHILL (Communities Helping Improve Local Lives), that encouraged youth to make healthy decisions.
You see, I am a product of these amazing programs and education and owe my success today to my parents, Libby and Bobby Adams, and family, wife, Alisha, and sons Miles and Aiden, who always knew the sky was the limit and that I was capable of achieving anything I set my mind to, even if I didn’t think it was sometimes.
I recall growing up, my nana, Libby Durham, would always tell me, “I don’t care what you do — do it 100% and for the Lord.” Well, those words stuck.
I wanted to still give back to those who served our country even though I made the tough decision not to re-enlist. These wise words are something I live by as I was raised to do my best and I still care deeply about giving my all in anything I do. Like many in the Henry County area, I come from a military family and could see first-hand the sacrifices that have been made for our country.
So, in 2011, I started working at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and slowly rose through the organization. I thought that if I’m going to have this opportunity, then I want every tool in my toolbox to succeed and to serve to the best of my ability.
Through hard work and dedication, I earned a bBachelor’s degree, master’s of business Aadministration (MBA) and doctor of philosophy (PhD) in management. I felt these degrees would allow me to look at the big picture of how we care for veterans and would also provide the skillset to create positive change for those who have served.
Yet, between having a family and kids, being part of the foster care system, and being employed full-time – all during a pandemic, no less – finding a college or university that would work with my schedule was challenging. However, I was reminded that I really can do anything, and I still felt I owed it to our veterans to do the best I could. That motivation kept me going and continues to keep me going, knowing that I could (and do) have an impact on veterans across the United States.
Today, a decade and several life-changing events later, I still work for VA under a Veterans Integrated Service Network and Headquarters VA in human resources. I am able to utilize my degrees to implement and organize national level projects that impact all VA Medical Centers across the USA (153 VA hospitals and over 1,000 sites of care).
My primary focus now is conducting research on ways the VA can support and care for those who care for our veterans. Most recently, some of my research has been published by the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM).
On Oct. 23, 2021 – I walked across another stage; this time it was in Louisville, Kentucky, and I was awarded a PhD in management by Sullivan University. To all the teachers out there, thank you for never giving up and always believing in us. Thank you for caring and for loving on kids, even when they cannot see their own potential. I am certain I would have never achieved this success if it wasn’t for the unwavering support from those around me.