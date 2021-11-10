From Ridgeway to Iraq to earning a PhD

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I wanted to still give back to those who served our country even though I made the tough decision not to re-enlist. These wise words are something I live by as I was raised to do my best and I still care deeply about giving my all in anything I do. Like many in the Henry County area, I come from a military family and could see first-hand the sacrifices that have been made for our country.

So, in 2011, I started working at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and slowly rose through the organization. I thought that if I’m going to have this opportunity, then I want every tool in my toolbox to succeed and to serve to the best of my ability.

Through hard work and dedication, I earned a bBachelor’s degree, master’s of business Aadministration (MBA) and doctor of philosophy (PhD) in management. I felt these degrees would allow me to look at the big picture of how we care for veterans and would also provide the skillset to create positive change for those who have served.