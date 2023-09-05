Front Porch Fest 14 started out with cool, sunny weather and an array of bands that carried on throughout the holiday weekend.

“The weather’s just great, we’re so happy to have all of you here for Front Porch Fest 14 and we just can’t wait for all the exciting and wonderful things that are going to happen this weekend,” Front Porch Fest staff and music artist Christopher Owens said just before the first performance.

The first performance was a drum session by Billy Woods, a professional drummer who has been performing since 1958 and longtime performer at Front Porch Fest in past years.

“Always sets the vibe for the festival,” Owens said about Woods’ drum arrangement.

Afterward, the show moved over to the Porch Stage where Johnny Buck of Rooster Walk and Front Porch Fest introduced the first band to play there this year, Borrowed Earth.

“I am so excited about this festival,” Buck said. “It is always one of my favorites and there’s a lot of good stuff in store all weekend long.”

“Patrick County is one of the most beautiful counties in the commonwealth and Spirithaven, this wonderful venue, is one of the most beautiful music venues in all of the mid-Atlantic region,” Buck added.

“We are so lucky to be able to have this space for Labor Day weekend every year,” Buck added.

Borrowed Earth, made up of musicians from southwest Virginia and northern North Carolina, then took the stage.

Virginia Hopkins and Madison Nees were set up nearby in one of the vendor tents listening to the show.

Hopkins is a native of Patrick County but now lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. She has come to several other Front Porch Fests, so much that she can’t quite remember how many.

“It’s like my treat to myself,” Hopkins said. “It’s not too busy, it’s just really fun.”

Her favorite part about the festival is “just the vibe in general.”

“The music is great, the food is always good, the people are aways great, it’s always fun,” Hopkins added.

The band she was most excited to see perform was The Judy Chops, a seven-piece Americana brassband that features elements of blues, rock, swing, soul and classic country in their songs.

She also enjoyed hearing Dangermuffin’s performance on Thursday.

Front Porch Fest 14 was Nees’ first time at the festival and she discovered it through Hopkins, a friend of hers for around six years now.

“I’ve never been here before,” Nees said. “I think it’s great, this is my first time but it’s clearly a very community based event which it’s really nice to see the community come together and listen to music, support vendors and shop local small businesses.”

The band she’s excited to see this year is Courtney Lynn & Quinn, a married duo band that uses layered vocal harmonies to share stories of deep themes including coping with toxic relationships and embracing the ones you love.

“It seems like it’s gonna be a great time,” Nees said.