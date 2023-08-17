From birthday celebration to full on music festival — Front Porch Fest has been rocking away for 13 years and will complete its 14th year in just a few weeks.

The original idea was a party thrown for One Family Productions Executive Director Chris Prutting that was literally held on the front porch of a home with music, friends and family.

He was set to move away to Harrisonburg to follow his then girlfriend, now wife, Sarah Wray while she attended James Madison University. Wray is the president of One Family Productions, a nonprofit based out of Patrick County that promotes and supports community enrichment and growth.

One Family Production is the nonprofit behind the organization of Front Porch Fest.

The original party was a going away party as well as a celebration of Prutting but it turned into a yearly celebration that eventually evolved into what it is today — Front Porch Fest.

“It kind of kept on growing ... and the first official year we did it across the border into North Carolina in Stokes County,” Prutting said. It started out with just two stages with the Dan River as a backdrop and the price of admission was a non-perishable food item that would be donated to the Patrick County Community Food Bank.

After two years, the festival moved to Spirithaven Farm, 677 Spirithaven Lane, which is where the festival still takes place to this day.

“It just kind of grew progressively throughout those years,” Prutting said. It started as a one-day event, then extended into a two-day event and is now a four-day festival.

Though the festival does charge for tickets now, donations still go to the same cause with proceeds being spilt between the Patrick County Community Food Banks and the Caring Hearts Free Clinic of Patrick County.

“It’s grown every year attendance wise,” Prutting said. “There’s something about a smaller festival ... That’s a little more special. I think people get that family vibe really well at the smaller ones.”

Prutting expects Front Porch Fest typically to have around 1,000 to 1,500 people in attendance this year.

“We really have a connection here,” Prutting said. “We really want to see this area thrive. We just think it’s so beautiful and has so much potential to be everything people want it to be.”

“We [One Family Productions] are starting to really catch our footing and getting recognized here in the county as a player that is here for the county to do things for the county,” Prutting added. “Which is very important and something we wanted to make happen for a long time.”

“We believe in this county, we want to do as much as we can with events throughout the county,” he said.

This year’s lineup includes: Butcher Brown, Jimkata, Dangermuffin, DJ Williams, Sons of Paradise, Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast, Big Daddy Love, The Plate Scrapers, The Judy Chops, Urban Soil, The Wilson Springs Hotel, Lua Flora, Isaac Hadden Organ Trio, GOTE, Slick Jr. & The Reactors, Striking Copper, Marvelous Funkshun, Coral Moons, The Mighty Good Times, Oh Christopher, The Freeway Jubilee, The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, Borrowed Earth, Maggie Blankenship, Left Hip Pocket, Righteous Friendz Band, Gudja, Liv Sloan & The Die Hards, The Flip Phones, Billy Woods, Courtney Lynn & Quinn, Jordan T. Morrison & The Foothill Boys and Fluidity Performance Troupe.

“This is not against any lineup I’ve ever had but this is probably one of my most favorite lineups I’ve put together for this festival,” Prutting said. “I am so excited about this lineup from top to bottom.”

A variety of ticket options are available including general admission for four days and individual days, VIP tickets for teens, premium RV, regular RV and car camping.

This year the festival has added powered RV spots to go along with the previously installed water stations on site.

Children 12 and under can enter at no cost but they still need a ticket and all general admission ticket holders must purchase a parking pass unless carpooling with other eventgoers.

The gates open at 3 p.m. Aug. 31 and the festival will continue through Sept. 3. For more information or to buy tickets visit frontporchfest.com.