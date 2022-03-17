Fun and sports combine: Rivalries Never End local basketball tournament includes entertainment

Rivalries never end – especially in high school sports.

But old rivals can sure have a lot of fun rehashing their competitive matches.

That’s the spirit behind Saturday’s Rivalries Never End Basketball Tournament, where alumni of Martinsville, Bassett, Laurel Park, and Magna Vista High Schools and Carlisle School will play each other.

The game, hosted by Hush Enterprises, will take place on Saturday at Bassett High School.

Deion Walker is the man behind Hush - which stands for Honor, Unity, Strength & Heart - the sponsor of the event. The basketball tournament will feature five teams and also entertainment, DJ Fat Nasty (Derek Wimbush), games, raffles, prizes and food, all for a $5 admission (and free to kids 6 and younger).

Team members will include:

From Martinsville: Dominque Holland and Durron Mitchell

From Bassett: Chris Draper and Mario Mattox, the current Bassett Varsity coach

From Carlisle: brothers Darius and Steven Echols

From Laurel Park: Lucas Moyer and Rondell Scott

From Magna Vista: Gervelle Kidd and Quinton Morehead

The first Rivalries Never End, held in 2018, had only men playing, but this year there also will be a game between women from Martinsville and Bassett High Schools. Team members include Jalexus Mitchell and Alison Stokes from Martinsville and Shirley McCall and Courtney Puckett from Bassett.

Though this adult tournament is a yearly event, Hush Youth Sports runs regular teams. It has six AAU basketball teams that play at the Eden, N.C., YMCA on Tuesday through Friday evenings.

Each fall, Walker coaches football for the Virginia Savages, a team for children 8 and younger.

He does it because wants “to make a change for the youth,” Walker said.

“Martinsville doesn’t have as much to offer as the big cities, and a lot of people have to make travel … just to mix and mingle,” he added.

As well as being a positive way to spend time, participating in sports also keeps people active. Walker, a 2009 MHS graduate, played sports in school, but then “I took the street route,” he said.

He ended up incarcerated, but ever since he came home six years ago, “I’ve been striving,” he said.

Walker's goal has been to “be a role model for the kids."

"Don’t make the decision I’ve made. I’ve dedicated myself to being a street warrior to keep these kids out of trouble,” he said.

Walker works third shift for Eastman and now has two sons of his own: Deion “D.J.” Walker Jr., 2, and Zaion Walker, who was born on Jan. 31. He and their mother, Charmaine Dillard, have a wedding planned for July.

He said his mission is to show a better way of life for kids – now including his own.

“I’m here, and I’m literally doing everything I can to help the parents that’s working 12 hours a day, some of them without a partner to help," he said.

He added that he hopes his efforts show that “somebody is here trying to help y’all.”

For more information, call 734-3996 or email hushyouthsports@gmail.com.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Masks will be required for all in attendance.

