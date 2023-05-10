The Martinsville City Public Schools (MCPS) board approved a Career and Technical Education (CTE) Perkins grant application for at least $73,000.

MCPS Coordinator of STEAM, CTE, and Fine Arts Administration Shauna Hines told the board that the funds will be used for a lengthy list of projects.

Projects would include: continuing to provide professional development for CTE teachers, funding opportunities to improve and update knowledge in all CTE competencies, supporting curriculum, providing opportunities for students to learn about financially supporting themselves out of high school, funding out-of-state training for four CTE teachers, implementing school-based enterprising, purchasing equipment for business communication degree, continuing partnerships with Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC), financially assisting two student CTE organizations and providing one advisor per organization.

The funds would also be used to buy new equipment for the welding course at PHCC and allow CTE teachers to plan and conduct curriculum during the summer and after school.

“Wow, that 73,000 is going a long way,” MCPS Board Chair Donna Dillard said.

Hines said though she had hoped to receive more, she will “stretch” what they get to do as much as possible for the school system.

The board unanimously approved the submission of the grant application.

In other matters:

The board approved the personnel report. Appointments were Bryan Hairston as coordinator of data management, Saronda Childress as human resource specialist, Madison Maverick as power school administrator, Gina Pruitt as nutrition field supervisor, Wesley Childress II as special education paraprofessional and Tresita Holland as head varsity volleyball and basketball coach. Resignations were Rachel Jones as school nurse and Cony Cordova as substitute.

The board approved the consent agenda containing the minutes from the April meeting and the financial report.

The board approved the consideration of policies for minor edits to language and updates to legal references and cross-references.

Charity League of Martinsville and Henry County President Katie Strickland and First Vice President Brittany Scott spoke to the board how Charity League supports MCPS.

MCPS English Teacher Lauryn Talley introduced the Region 2 winner of the Virginia Municipal League’s “If I were mayor…” speech William Wall to the board to read his speech. Wall was also had planned to give his speech at the Martinsville City Council meeting on Tuesday.

MCPS Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Dr. Angilee Downing said there will be summer camps and school at each school in MCPS this summer. Around 100 to 150 students participated last year, and MCPS is hoping to expand this summer, she said.

Dillard gave a reminder of dates:

May 5-12: Teacher Appreciation Week

May 10: National School Nurse Appreciation Day

May 16: Governor’s School meeting

May 18: Big M awards

May 18: MCPS endowment gold tournament

May 19: Superintendent’s breakfast

May 24: Last day of school (three-hour early dismissal)

May 25 and 26: Teacher workday

May 27: MHS graduation

May 29: Memorial Day

June 12: June school board meeting