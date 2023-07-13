On June 23, Piedmont Arts hosted its Double Down for the Arts Fundraiser and declared the event another success.

This fundraiser, a black-tie optional casino night, featured catering by Angela's Creative Catering and live music by The Bob Peckman Jazz Band out of Roanoke. Additional entertainment included a blinking lights Heads or Tails game with a 50/50 prize and blackjack, poker, and roulette tables.

With Olivia Garrett chairing the committee, who made the event possible, Double Down for the Arts was enjoyed by all. The support from the committee, volunteers and attendees proved that the arts have a home in Martinsville and Henry County and will continue to for years to come, a release stated.