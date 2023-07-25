Hooker Furniture’s annual warehouse sale to benefit local non-profit organizations is set to happen this Saturday.

The sale began nearly 30 years ago as a Hooker Furniture employee sale where the company could give back to the community while also giving its employees a chance to furnish their homes with Hooker furniture, Senior Director of Public Relations Kristin Hawkins said.

“Our employees take great pride in having our products in their homes and this sale helps make that possible,” Hawkins added. This year the employee sale took place July 22, giving early access before the public sale on Saturday at the Hooker Furniture Customer Service Center, 8761 A.L. Philpott Highway.

Starting at 8 a.m. the public will be able to shop the furniture collection until 3 p.m. and furniture must be picked up by 5 p.m. at the latest. Should weather or time constraints affect loading, a back-up day will be scheduled.

There will be a selection of items for bedrooms, dining sets, occasional items, desks, entertainment units and accent items all at discounted prices.

Children under the age of 18 are not allowed at the sale for safety reasons, Hawkins said.

The profits from the sale will benefit United Way of Martinsville and Henry County, the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge and the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.

“These charities are located within our many company locations including here in Martinsville,” Hawkins said. “Because we sell products from all of our company divisions at the warehouse sale, we aim to give back to all of our locations when distributing the funds raised.”

Each organization will contribute 25 volunteers and additional help will come from Hooker Furnishing employees that have volunteered their time.

The Boys and Girls Club plans to use their portion of the funds to “provide stipends for college students and activities, programs, supplies and snacks for teens so that they don’t have to pay for out of school time club,” Executive Director Joanie Petty said.

In 2022, Hooker donated $1.5 million total in cash and in-kind contributions and over the past five years have donated and average of $1.2 million each year. Hawkins said the warehouse sale plays an important role in the donations the company makes each year.

“Hooker Furnishings is committed to supporting the communities in which we work and live,” Hawkins said. “We have established a framework for philanthropy that guides us to give locally rather than nationally so that our contributions have a direct effect on the communities in which we live and work.”

“We routinely revisit the organizations we partner with and adjust our sponsorships based on the need and the value we feel we can bring to our communities,” she added.

“Our employees are a big part of giving back to our community,” Hawkins said. “Hooker Furnishings is known as an active, contributing corporate citizen and a leading contributor to national charitable organizations such as the United Way, Relay for Life, Alzheimer’s Research, the Boys & Girls Clubs as well as local charitable organizations in the communities in which we work and live.”

“In addition to the annual furniture sale, we participate in many other local activities throughout the year, such as community workdays, fundraisers for Alzheimer’s and Relay for Life,” Hawkins added. “We also have a donation box that is filled monthly with food and other supplies for Grace Network and the SPCA.”