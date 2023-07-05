The Restoration Committee of the Garden Club of Virginia spent a day in Martinsville, hosted by the Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society.

On June 27 members of the committee participated in a landscaping workshop conducted by Bartlett Tree Experts and toured the property at the Historic Henry County Courthouse in uptown Martinsville.

The committee consists of 15 members from across the state who oversee the management of the proceeds from Historic Garden Week in Virginia. Since the first restoration in 1929 at Kenmore in Fredericksburg, the GCV has used proceed from its signature event to restore and preserve segments of Virginia's landscape with nearly 50 projects completed to date, including the Historic Henry County Courthouse.

"The Historical Society was proud and humbled to host the Garden Club of Virginia. The GCV and its local clubs are significant to communities across the commonwealth," said John Phillips, Historical Society president. "Historic Garden Week may be for only a few days, but the lasting impression exists for many, many years. Our Historic Henry County Courthouse was fortunate to be the benefactor in 2015."

Kris Carbone of Danville serves as the state first vice president and Debbie Lewis of Martinsville, serves as the 2022-2024 state president.

What a fabulous meeting in Martinsville," Lewis said to Phillips. "I cannot thank you enough for hosting the GCV Restoration Committee at the Historic Henry County Courthouse."

Lewis said the members of the committee loved the visit and had kind words about the community.