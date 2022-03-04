Gardner promoted at Blue Ridge Aquaculture

Martin Gardner, vice president of strategic development for Blue Ridge Aquaculture, has been named the new president of the company, effective immediately.

Gardner will report to William “Bill” Martin, the chief executive officer and founder of the company, a release stated.

“Since he joined the company, Martin has focused on strategic development including projects in the United States, South America and Africa,” said William Martin. “In addition, he has built strong relationships through his work in government affairs and industry outreach. For the past several years his efforts have been focused on a growth plan that will better position us for the future and allow us to enter new markets. I look forward to reaching new levels of success as we execute this growth strategy.”

Gardner joined the company in 2007 as director of business development. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of Charleston and an International MBA from the Business School of Vienna and the University of South Carolina, the release said.

