Garrett Dillard: 'I am a community-builder'

A role with the Henry County board of supervisors is the ultimate in community-building, says Iriswood District candidate Garrett Dillard, who said it would be a natural extension of what he’s been doing in the area all along.

Dillard, 50, is married with three children. He is Henry County Public Schools’ Director of Community Learning and also is filling in as an assistant principal at Magna Vista High School.

He is the founder of the annual Stop the Violence Walk and program held each January in Sandy Level.

“I consider myself a community builder,” Dillard said. “My motto is ‘Revision Henry County.’ I want to use my community-building skills to grow our county to where we would like to see it.”

The first part of that vision is to “have an economy that is flourishing and folks are working in 21st century jobs” with enough income to “pull a lot of people out of poverty.”

The second part of that vision is to “have a world-class school system where we’re not ranked in the bottom of the state but at the top of the state,” and third, to foster an environment where healthy lifestyles, free of drugs, alcohol and tobacco, are the norm.