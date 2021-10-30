Garrett Dillard: 'I am a community-builder'

A role with the Henry County board of supervisors is the ultimate in community-building, says Iriswood District candidate Garrett Dillard, who said it would be a natural extension of what he’s been doing in the area all along.
Dillard, 50, is married with three children. He is Henry County Public Schools’ Director of Community Learning and also is filling in as an assistant principal at Magna Vista High School.
He is the founder of the annual Stop the Violence Walk and program held each January in Sandy Level.
“I consider myself a community builder,” Dillard said. “My motto is ‘Revision Henry County.’ I want to use my community-building skills to grow our county to where we would like to see it.”
The first part of that vision is to “have an economy that is flourishing and folks are working in 21st century jobs” with enough income to “pull a lot of people out of poverty.”
The second part of that vision is to “have a world-class school system where we’re not ranked in the bottom of the state but at the top of the state,” and third, to foster an environment where healthy lifestyles, free of drugs, alcohol and tobacco, are the norm.
“Sometimes in politics people want to focus on those issues that are at the top of the ladder,” he said. “Those things are important – the budget, I-73, reversion – you have to address those things, but I’m also a believer that if we … instill opportunities so people can make a good living or good jobs are available, some of those things begin to take care of themselves.”
I-73 or broadband won’t help residents if they can’t afford the gas to travel or a monthly internet bill, he said.
The board should work closely with the Sheriff’s Office, such as through meetings to “discuss ways to be creative” and give additional funding as necessary “so the sheriff’s department can get out in the community, and create a program where the sheriff’s department is getting in to schools to education youth about drugs and violence,” he said.
With the right jobs in the area, people wouldn’t be drawn to illicit activities to make quick money, he said.
Recreation centers for kids would be important tools to keep teenagers involved in positive activities, rather than vulnerable to the negative. Using the buildings of the former John Redd or Irisburg schools would have been good for that. Athletics won’t solve everything, “but kids who are engaged and involved live a healthier lifestyle with better choices,” Dillard said.
When it comes to reversion, “Henry County really has no say,” he said, so “this is a great time” for the county and city “to revision our community” and improve it.
Overall, Dillard said, he wants “all citizens of Henry County to have access to opportunities.” The board should be out about in communities learning what the needs are, and meeting with different groups, such as students and returning citizens.
The board should aim toward short-term improvements as well as long-term ones, starting each year with making “a 1-year goal, a 5-year goal, a 10-year goal.”
Dillard said he is the candidate to vote for because “I am a community-builder, and that is what we need at this point in time.
“I am a different voice with different viewpoints,” which is important so the board is not stuck in the same old rut.
Board members don’t all have to agree on everything, he said, but they should have varied perspectives so they can be aware of different issues and points of view.
“We need people who understand that we don’t have to agree to still be able to work together,” he said.