Gas price increases expected to continue

Gas prices are rising at the pump all across the nation, but as of Tuesday morning, the least expensive gas prices reported in Martinsville and Henry County were between $3.05 and $3.11 per gallon, less than the state average of $3.20 per gallon and below the national average of $3.34.

Virginia gas prices have risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. That means gas prices are 20 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.11 per gallon more than this time last year.

Gas prices in the state reported by GasBuddy range from $2.69 to $3.74 per gallon, and the local area appears to be in the middle of that range.

"The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven year high, as the price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for the wild ride, leaving motorists on empty," said Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With OPEC holding back oil production and strong global oil demand, the situation will no doubt pave the road with even higher gas prices in the weeks ahead."