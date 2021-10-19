Gas price increases expected to continue

Gas prices are rising at the pump all across the nation, but as of Tuesday morning, the least expensive gas prices reported in Martinsville and Henry County were between $3.05 and $3.11 per gallon, less than the state average of $3.20 per gallon and below the national average of $3.34.
Virginia gas prices have risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia. That means gas prices are 20 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.11 per gallon more than this time last year.
Gas prices in the state reported by GasBuddy range from $2.69 to $3.74 per gallon, and the local area appears to be in the middle of that range.
"The national average closed the week by climbing to yet another fresh seven year high, as the price of oil continues to drag gas prices along for the wild ride, leaving motorists on empty," said Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. "With OPEC holding back oil production and strong global oil demand, the situation will no doubt pave the road with even higher gas prices in the weeks ahead."
There may be gas stations in the area with lower prices, but in order to make the list, someone must report that price to GasBuddy and as of Tuesday, the lowest reported price was $3.05 per gallon in Axton at Spirit, 1100 A.L. Philpott Highway and Pure, 3525 A.L. Philpott Highway.
CITGO at 3716 Virginia Ave. in Collinsville, Daytona at 700 Morehead Ave. in Ridgeway and Kroger at 240 Commonwealth Blvd., Marathon at 1560 Virginia Ave. and CITGO at 1015 Liberty St., all in Martinsville, were all reported as selling gas for $3.09 per gallon.
Spirit at 1393 Morehead Avenue in Ridgeway is at $3.10, and a bit further down the road at 2540 Morehead Ave., another Sprit station is selling gas for $3.11 per gallon.
At Circle K on Va. 58 in Patrick County, the price Tuesday was $3.19 a gallon, the same price at The Old Country Store down the road in Horsepasture.
"Until several bottle necks ease, including supply chains and low global inventories of oil, natural gas and coal, we'll be stuck feeling the pinch of rising oil and gasoline prices," said De Hann.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.34 on Tuesday. That's up 15.2 cents per gallon from a month ago and is now $1.19 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historically, before the rise in prices this year, the United States enjoyed average gas prices between $2.15 and $2.86 per gallon. Between 2011 and 2014 gas prices were comparable to what they are today.
The start of the new work week saw the price of a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude at $83.10, up from last week's start of $81.76. As oil prices rise, so does the price of gas at the pump.
Analysts point to the falling rate of new COVID-19 cases as a primary reason for increasing gasoline prices as demand increases.
In fact, global oil inventories are tight and an ongoing global energy crunch in Europe and Asia isn't likely to recede, calling for the possibility of $100 barrel crude in the months ahead.
Gasoline inventories in the U.S. are about 2 million barrels less than this time last year. That's down 21% and about 9% below the 5-year average for this time of year, a report from the Energy Information Administration indicates.
Total U.S. petroleum inventories now stand down nearly 12% from a year ago while retail demand for gasoline rose to its highest level in nearly a month.
For travelers, the states with the lowest average prices are Texas ($2.92), Oklahoma ($2.94) and Arkansas ($2.97).
States with the highest prices are Nevada ($3.90), Hawaii ($4.13), and California ($4.45).
In other areas of Virginia, Roanoke averages $3.14 per gallon and Richmond is at $3.18 .
Said De Hann: "The bad news is that for now, all I see is the upward trend at the pump continuing into the weeks ahead with no sign of relief just yet."
Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 236. Follow him @billdwyatt.