Gas prices are soaring

Gas prices are going through the roof and with President Joe Biden’s decision to ban Russian oil imports to the U.S. there appears to be no end in sight.

Gas prices were up another four cents across the nation on Tuesday, averaging $4.19 a gallon, setting another all-time record high.

That’s up 56 cents from last week, 73 cents more than last month and $1.39 more than a year ago, according to GasBuddy, a tech company based in Boston offering real-time fuel price apps and analysis of the industry.

Tuesday afternoon the Bulletin visited six local gas stations and found the lowest price to be $3.99 at Valero on South Memorial Boulevard, Kroger on Commonwealth Boulevard and Exxon on East Church Street.

The Valero stations on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville and Brookdale Road in Martinsville were both at $4.09, while the price for a gallon of gas at Exxon on Virginia Avenue in Collinsville was $4.19.

Although the Exxon in Collinsville had the highest price the Bulletin found, a note on the sign said the gas sold there was “non-ethanol” and “100% gasoline.”

While Republicans have been blaming Biden for the price at the pump going up, the same GOP leaders could be found championing his decision to sanction Russian oil on various cable news networks.

Their compliment comes with criticism of Biden’s energy policies and the suggestion that the price of gas in the U.S. could be kept down by increasing domestic production.

But Biden said on Tuesday in a special televised announcement that the notion that his policies are holding back production in the U.S. was “simply not true,” pointing out that companies in the U.S. are producing at near “record levels of oil and gas.”

The average of a gallon of gas in Virginia is four cents less than the national average of $4.15, and neighboring North Carolina is slightly less than that at $4.12.

On top of the new all-time high, we have now seen the largest ever 7-day spike of 56 cents, breaking the old record of 49 cents set in 2005 due to Hurricane Katrina, according to GasBuddy.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has resulted in severe sanctions against Russia imposed by Western countries, and experts have said the result has reduced Russian exports of crude oil to the global market, putting additional stress on prices everywhere.

“The decision today is not without cost here at home. Putin’s war is already hurting Americans at the gas pump,” said Biden. “And with this action it’s going to go up further. I’m going to do everything I can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home.”

On Saturday, the national average for the price of gas went over $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008.

“Americans have never seen gasoline prices this high, nor have we seen the pace of increases so fast and furious. That combination makes this situation all the more remarkable and intense, with crippling sanctions on Russia curbing their flow of oil, leading to the massive spike in the price of all fuels: gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and more,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “It’s a dire situation and won’t improve any time soon. The high prices are likely to stick around for not days or weeks, like they did in 2008, but months.”

De Hann recommended that drivers limit fuel consumption if possible, and to drive more fuel efficiently to help ease the strain on oil supply and potentially lessen the intensity of future price increases.

Gasbuddy’s website Tuesday morning revealed the following local gasoline prices as reported by customers using the GasBuddy app.

Daytona on Old Chatham Road, $3.67

BG’s Express on Old Chatham Road, $3.69

Liberty Street Market on Liberty Street, $3.71

Market Square on East Market Street, $3.75

Sun Peak Fuels on South Memorial Boulevard, $3.75

Marathon on Greensboro Road, $3.89

Exxon on East Church Street, $3.99

Kroger on Commonwealth Boulevard, $3.99

CITGO on Liberty Street, $3.99

Valero on Kings Mountain Road, $3.99

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

