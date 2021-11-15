Gas prices down slightly in local area and state

Gas prices in Virginia were down ever so slightly on Monday, averaging $3.29 per gallon, 0.8 cents less than last week.
A survey of 4,081 gas stations in the state by GasBuddy shows gas prices are still 9.9 cents per gallon higher than last month and $1.25 per gallon higher than a year ago.
"As of Sunday evening, the national average price of gasoline posted its first weekly decline in months," stated Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Hann in a release sent on Monday. "As the price of oil continues to struggle, Covid cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week."
The lowest reported price in the area was $3.09 per gallon at 58 Market and Valero on A.L. Philpott Highway.
Market Square on Market Street, Liberty Street Market and CITGO on Liberty Street, Kroger on Commonwealth Boulevard, Valero on Kings Mountain Road, Marathon & Circle K on Virginia Avenue and Marathon on Greensboro Road had reported prices of $3.19 per gallon.
The Valero on Brookdale Road has gas for $3.21 per gallon.
"While it's not known how long market conditions will continue to push gas prices down, it appears that the fall should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday," said De Hann.
But a Thanksgiving Travel Survey, also conducted by GasBuddy, indicates the high gas prices are already causing consumer to re-think their travel plans.
Gas prices in Roanoke are averaging $3.24 per gallon and $3.25 in Richmond.
In the past 10 years, the lowest average price in Virginia was $1.98 per gallon in 2015. However, a decade ago the average prices was $3.29 per gallon, identical to today.
