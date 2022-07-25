Gas prices in decline

Gas prices have been falling for six weeks, but the drop of 17.4 cents a gallon in the past week is the most significant downturn since prices started climbing 18 months ago.

Locally, users of GasBuddy, a provider of real-time gas price information, reported on Monday that Market Square at 157 E. Market St. had the least expensive gas in Martinsville at $3.79 a gallon.

Rounding out the top 10 were 58 Market, 6345 A.L. Philpott Highway ($3.83); Kroger on Commonwealth Boulevard ($3.84); Exxon & Circle K, 937 East Church Street ($3.85); and reported at $3.89 were Valero, Brookdale Road; Marathon & Circle K, Virginia Avenue; Sun Peak Fuels, Memorial Boulevard; BG’s Express, Old Chatham Road; Valero, Memorial Boulevard. Sun on A.L. Philpott Highway was at $3.95.

“Gas prices continue falling coast to coast, with the national average last week declining for the sixth straight week, or 40 days in a row. The national average is now down an astounding 70 cents in that timeframe,” said Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“I have no reason yet to expect the decline won’t reach seven straight weeks, as gas stations still have plenty of room to decline as oil prices remain under $100 per barrel. However, should the tropics become more active, the decline could eventually reverse. In addition, this week we’ll see GDP data for the second quarter, and if it’s better than expected, we may see oil rally, slowing the descent. For now, nine states are seeing average prices under $4 per gallon, a number that will rise this week, with over 40,000 stations under that level, keeping $266 million per day in motorists’ wallets versus mid-June.”

The national average for a gallon of gas on Monday was $4.33 a gallon while Virginia stood at $4.13 and neighboring North Carolina was at $4.01, reported GasBuddy. The national average is down 56.7 cents from a month ago and $1.19 per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13 cents in the last week and stands at $5.41 per gallon.

For budget-minded travelers the states with the lowest average prices, according to GasBuddy, were Texas ($3.82), South Carolina ($3.83) and Mississippi ($3.87). The states with the highest prices were California ($5.71), Hawaii ($5.45), and Oregon ($5.17).

Cost of living

Using the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI), a government resource that measures the change in prices consumers pay for goods and services, move.org, a non-profit organization providing online services for people who are moving or contemplating doing so, estimates that prices for just about everything from food to fuel have increased by an average 8.5% in the last year.

The highest increase of all expenditure categories was for gasoline at 48%. Utility (piped) gas service was up 22%, electricity was up 11% and food at home is up 10%.

The price of food has seen its largest annual increase in 41 years, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said in May, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates that food prices will go up by another 5% or 6% this year.

Using 2020 data from the Council for Community and Economic Research, U.S. News reports Virginia is the 30th most affordable state in the U.S. while neighboring North Carolina is 12th.

The top three most affordable states, according to the report, were Mississippi, Arkansas and Missouri while the three most expensive states were Alaska, Hawaii and California.

Patriot Software, an accounting and payroll software company, compiled data in February to determine the value of $100 in all states and determined in Virginia it was worth $98.70 while in North Carolina it was worth $108.30. States with a lower value of a dollar tend to have a higher cost of living.