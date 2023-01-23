Gas prices on the rise

Average gas prices are on the rise again, but the lowest reported prices in Martinsville and Henry County on Monday were all below the state and national averages.

In Virginia, average gas prices have risen 18.6 cents per gallon in the past week and were at $3.34 a gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 gas stations in the state.

GasBuddy gathers its gas price information almost exclusively from crowdsourced user submissions. Each day, GasBuddy users submit 2 to 3 million data points on gas prices across the US and Canada, according to Harvard University. GasBuddy has an app that lets users check the reported prices at gas stations.

Prices are 39.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 18.7 cents higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy. The national average price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents in the last week to $4.60 per gallon.

Locally, users of GasBuddy, a provider of real-time gas price information, reported on Monday that Sun Peak Fuels at 1496 Memorial Blvd. S. had the least expensive gas in Martinsville at $3.05 a gallon.

Rounding out the top 10 were Market Square, 157 E. Market St. ($3.12); Bucks Fuels, 406 Bridge St. S. ($3.12); Do Drop In, 201 Chatham Road., ($3.24); CITGO, 8425 A.L. Philpott Hwy. ($3.24); Kroger, 240 Commonwealth Blvd. W. ($3.29); Valero, 5972 A.L. Philpott Hwy. ($3.29); Valero, 1105 Brookdale St. ($3.32); 58 Market, 6345 A.L. Philpott Hwy., ($3.29); and Marathon & Circle K, 1560 Virginia Ave., ($3.30).

Monday afternoon the Bulletin visited the three gas stations reported to have the lowest prices and found them not to be what was reported.

Sun Peak Fuels was reported to have the least expensive has at $3.05 per gallon, but at 4 p.m. Monday afternoon that price was $3.25 per gallon, but only if you paid cash. The cost for the same gas with a credit card was $3.39 per gallon.

At Bucks Fuels the rate was reported as $3.12 per gallon, but the actual rate Monday afternoon was $3.32 per gallon.

Market Square also was reported to be $3.12 per gallon, but the rate there was $3.25 per gallon only if you paid cash and $3.39 with a credit card.

The report at Sun Peak and Bucks Fuels was from the same person and was reported on Sunday, while the report at Market Square was from a reporter using a different name and within the hour of the reporting of this story.

The prices stated at GasBuddy are only as accurate as the the people reporting the prices.

“Gasoline prices continued their upward flow trajectory last week as oil prices pulled them higher across the majority of the country and continued refinery challenges kept supply of gasoline from rising more substantially,” said Patrick De Hann, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Macroeconomic factors have continued to weigh on oil and refined products, as strong demand in China hasn’t been slowed much by a surge in new Covid cases. In addition, releases of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve have wrapped up. Concerns are increasing that without additional oil, supply will lighten in the weeks ahead, especially as the nation starts to move away from softer demand in the height of winter. Moving forward, it doesn’t look good for motorists, with prices likely to continue accelerating.”

The most common U.S. gas price encountered by motorists stood at $3.19 per gallon, unchanged from last week, followed by $3.39, $3.09, $3.29 and $3.49 rounding out the top five most common prices.

The median U.S. gas price is $3.32 per gallon, up 13 cents from last week and about 7 cents lower than the national average. The top 10% of stations in the country average $4.23 per gallon, while the bottom 10% average $2.93 per gallon.

The states with the lowest average prices were: Texas ($3.02), Oklahoma ($3.04) and Mississippi ($3.04), while the states with the highest average prices were Hawaii ($4.87), California ($4.36), and Washington ($3.90).

Last week’s report from the Energy Information Administration showed another large build in U.S. oil inventories, as refiners remained affected by the Arctic blast from December. Oil inventories jumped 8.4 million barrels, while domestic crude oil productions held at 12.2 million barrels per day. Gasoline inventories perked up a modest 3.5 million barrels, but remain about 16 million barrels below the average for this time of year.

According to GasBuddy demand data, U.S. retail gasoline demand fell 1.4% last week.