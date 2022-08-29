Gas prices remain in decline

Average gasoline prices have fallen across the region, state and nation but are still higher than they were a year ago.

The current national average for a gallon of regular gas is $3.85. Last week that average was $3.90 and a month ago it was $4.25. A year ago the average was $3.14, according to the American Automobile Association.

Average gasoline prices in Virginia have fallen 5.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.62 on Monday, according to a GasBuddy survey of 4,081 stations in the Commonwealth.

Prices in Virginia are 38 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and are 65 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The price reports at GasBuddy show the cheapest station in Virginia was priced at $3.19 a gallon and the most expensive was $5.19 a gallon, a difference of $2.

Locally, the lowest reported price was $3.39 at Market Square at 157 E. Market St., followed by Kroger on Commonwealth Blvd., Marathon & Circle K at 1560 Virginia Avenue and Valero at 1118 Memorial Blvd with $3.45. The price at CITGO at 1015 Liberty St., and Valero at 1950 Kings Mountain Rd., was $3.47.

Liberty Street Market at 1012 Liberty St., Valero at 1105 Brookdale St. and Figsboro General Store at 3899 Figsboro Road had gas for $3.49 a gallon.

Daytona at 2013 Figsboro Road had gas for $3.59.

Neighboring areas all had falling gas prices with Roanoke averaging $3.43 a gallon, down 2 cents from last week, and Richmond with gas at $3.54, down from $3.61 a week ago.

"The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in a release on Monday. "Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result."

De Haan said there were issues that have developed worthy of a closer look "including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest."

"While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it's not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region," De Hann said in the release. "For the rest of the country, however, we'll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there's no guarantee the decline will continue."

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has predicted an above-average 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. NOAA is predicting 14 to 21 named storms and three to six major hurricanes.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and ends Nov. 30.