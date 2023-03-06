Average gasoline prices in Virginia are up 1.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.14 on Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 4,081 stations in the Commonwealth.

Prices in Virginia are 17.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 85 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, while the national average price of diesel has fallen 4.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.34 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in the greater Martinsville area is $2.97 a gallon at the 58 Market at 6345 A.L. Philpott Highway followed by the CITGO at 8425 A.L. Philpott Highway and the Do Drop In at 201 Chatham Road, both at $3.06 a gallon.

The reported price at the Valero at 5972 A.L. Philpott Highway is $3.13 and at the Exxon & Circle K at 937 E. Church Street and the Kroger at 240 Commonwealth Boulevard, the price is $3.15.

Next is the Marathon & Circle K at 1560 Virginia Avenue at $3.17, the Valero at 1105 Brookdale Street at $3.18 and the Marathon at 3040 Greensboro Road at $3.24.

Prices reported may not actually be the cheapest prices in the area, but are the least expensive prices reported by customers to GasBuddy and those reported prices may be cash only, with the price paid with a credit or debit card being considerably higher.

According to GasBuddy, the cheapest station in Virginia was $2.81 on Monday while the most expensive was $3.99, a difference of $1.18.

Neighboring areas in Roanoke report the average gas price per gallon at $3.13, down 0.5 cents from last week, Richmond at $3.12, up 5.4 cents and West Virginia at $3.25, up 1.6 cents from the previous week.

"The national average rose last week as the transition to summer gasoline has now started across the entire country. The higher cost of these various blends is being passed along to motorists, as we see every year ahead of the summer driving season," said Patrick DeHann, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy. "Some regions are moving to the required summer gasoline in different steps than others and the fragmentation of required blends absolutely plays a role in these price increases. Logistical challenges in making the transition during a time when refiners are also doing maintenance work can create hotspots and lead to noticeable jumps in prices during the spring. While we may not see weekly increases, the overall trend will remain upward through much of the spring. By Memorial Day, most of the nation will be transitioned to their respective required blend of fuel and gas prices could ease, but a $4 per gallon national average remains possible by then."