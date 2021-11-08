Gene Haas Foundation gives P&HCC $14K for scholarships

The Gene Haas Foundation has given Patrick & Henry Community College $14,000 for scholarships in engineering and machinist-based programs including motorsports and precision machining.

Director of Education for the Gene Haas Foundation Kathy Looman stated in a press release that supporting P&HCC aligns with the foundation’s mission “to expose students to careers in manufacturing and to provide scholarships to the students who choose a career in CNC machining and/or manufacturing engineering.”

According to Looman, support for this particular demographic is crucial because “53% of high school students don’t believe they will have an opportunity to have a good job,” the release states.

“Many of our students would not be able to complete their training without these scholarships,” stated Tiffani Underwood, Executive Director of the P&HCC Foundation, in the release. “Their commitment to student development in these high-demand career fields ensures our community has the highly skilled employees needed to be successful.”

The Gene Haas Foundation was founded in 1999 by the owner of Haas Automation, Inc., America’s leading builder of CNC machine tools. The Haas Foundation has donated more than $120 million to over 4,500 charitable organizations and schools. This is the foundation's fifth year contributing to P&HCC, the release states.

