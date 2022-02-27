German firm felt immediate bond in Henry County

It may have been shocking to some, but to Henry County officials, 335 new jobs and an investment of $85 million came as the result of nothing other than old-fashioned hard work.

There has been no confirmation exactly when the German sink manufacturer plans to be open for business in Henry County, but officials in Henry County have indicated the company is very deliberate in its decision-making, having taken 18 months just to decide to located here.

But the company did buy a completely built $3.5 million shell building that had been constructed in 2014 in the Patriot Centre Industrial Park. The Henry County Industrial Development Authority handed over the keys to the building to SCHOCK in September for $1 million.

Reaching that point

Former governor Ralph Northam met with SCHOCK GmbH officials in Regen, Germany, in May, and in September it was announced that the inventor of quartz composite sinks would soon be occupying a 95,500 square-foot facility on 14.7 acres in the Patriot Centre Industrial Park.

“We are excited to welcome SCHOCK to Virginia,” said Northam from the front doors of the new building in September. “This important European company is choosing to invest in Virginia because of our highly skilled workers and our outstanding business climate. When a global leader like SCHOCK selects Virginia as its gateway into the United States, that’s a sign that this is a great place to do business.”

The company had looked at sites in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina for the project, but it was the steady legwork of the local Economic Development Corporation office that tipped the scales said Henry County Administrator Time Hall in a conversation with the Bulletin last week.

“The company made several trips here from Germany in the middle of a pandemic,” said Hall. “Covid paused a lot of activity, but it didn’t stop us from coming to work every day.”

EDC President and CEO Mark Heath said last week that many of the “visits” were made virtually, but when it came down to decision time, it was face-to-face with masks on.

“We never went home” when other offices remained vacant in the pandemic, said Heath. “Our staff came to work every day, and we had a lot of prospect traffic during that time,” indicating there were other companies also inquiring about business opportunities at the same time.

About SCHOCK

SCHOCK was founded in 1924 and invented the quartz composite sink in 1979. With over 100 patents in its name, the company has a portfolio of over 200 sink models in more than 40 colors all made with 99% natural, renewable, or recycled raw materials.

The company was founded in 1924 by brothers Karl, Wilhelm and Herman Schock and has been developing and advancing its product line of sinks ever since. Today, the company is ranked in the top 15 most innovative companies in its homeland.

“For SCHOCK, this expansion is very special—it’s our first production site outside Germany,” said SCHOCK Chief Executive Officer Ralf Boberg in a release in September. “The facility will serve the strongest growth market for our product category and allow us to meet demand for colored kitchen sinks with local ‘Made in the USA’ products. We are thrilled to have found the ideal location in Henry County. As an industrial business hub, the region has a well-qualified and dedicated workforce—one of the key success factors for us as a company—and its geographic location and interregional infrastructure are perfect for our needs.”

SCHOCK selected Henry County after an extensive search across the East Coast, said Boberg. “As an added bonus, the area has a mentality and even geographic similarities to our hometown of Regen in Bavaria, and we immediately felt a bond,” he added.

Incentives

The addition of 335 new employees in Henry County will be provided, in part, through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, a workforce initiative created by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System, a release from the Governor’s office stated in September.

Funding support came from the Governor’s Office and the Virginia General Assembly. The program, which launched in 2019, accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.

Said Henry County Board of Supervisors Jim Adams at the time of the announcement: “SCHOCK is an absolutely perfect fit for Henry County, we are excited to have SCHOCK join the county’s corporate community and look forward to what the future will bring.”

Bill Wyatt is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. He can be reached at 276-638-8801, Ext. 2360. Follow him @billdwyatt.

