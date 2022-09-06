Get ready for fun!

For nine days this month, Henry and Patrick counties will be hosting separate fairs on different days.

Next week, Patrick County will open their its on Tuesday and conclude on Saturday (Sept. 13-17), and then the following week Henry County will host its fair beginning Wednesday and finishing on Saturday (Sept. 21-24).

In Henry County, the fair is held on the grounds of the Martinsville Speedway and offers food, attractions, entertainment, special events, a beauty pageant and 4H competitions and concludes with the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 race.

In Patrick County, the fair will have rides, a midway, prizes, games, fair food, exhibits, livestock, music and wrap up with a demolition derby followed by fireworks.

Whether you plan on going to one fair or both, one day or all nine, fair organizers in both counties say with a pandemic in the rearview mirror they are looking forward to big crowds and big fun.

Other nearby fairs

The Franklin County Agricultural Fair will be held from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, through Friday, Sept. 16, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Franklin County Recreation Park, 2150 Sontag Road in Rocky Mount. General admission is $5 for ages 11 and older and free for 10 and under. Ride wristbands cost $10. Events include (bring lawn chairs):

Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 14: Miss Franklin County Agricultural Fair Pageant Showcase, 5:30-6 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15: Orchestra Appalachia, Ferrum College’s folk music program, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Bluegrass musician Junior Sisk, 7-8:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 16: Franklin County Junior Appalachian Musicians, 5-6 p.m., Larry Sigmon and Friends with old-time mountain music, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Twin Creeks Stringband, 8-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17: A-List Dance Academy showcase, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Jack Tale Players with After Jack, 4-5 p.m., Raise the Barre Dance Studio, 6-7 p.m., WoundTight bluegrass band, 8-10 p.m.

The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair will be held from Friday, Sept. 16, through Saturday, Sept. 24, on the Danville-Pittsylvania County Fairgrounds off Route 62 in Ringgold.

Schedule (The Magic of Lance Gifford and Cirque Extreme Thrill Show each day)

Friday, Sept. 16: Open from 4 p.m. to midnight. Figure 8 racing at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17: Open from 1 p.m. to midnight. Demolition derby at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18: Open 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 19: Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. School night half-priced admission.

Tuesday, Sept. 20: Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Senior citizen night—free admission for ages 65 and older. Free monster truck ride night.

Wednesday, Sept. 21: Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Free monster truck ride night.

Thursday, Sept. 22: Open 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Free monster truck ride night.

Friday, Sept. 23: Open 4 p.m. to midnight. Demolition derby at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24: Open 1 p.m. to midnight. Professional bull riding at 8 p.m.