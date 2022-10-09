 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Getting to know Joanie Petty

Joanie Petty
Monique Holland

Piedmont Profile

Name: Joanie Petty

Age: 39

Family: Sam Petty, husband; Logan and Shane Petty, sons; Sierra Petty, step-daughter; Erin Petty, granddaughter

Lives: Henry County

Education: Bachelor’s degree in public health administration from George Mason University, certificate in non-profit management from Duke University, certificate in executive leadership and education from Harvard University

Occupation: Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge Executive Director

Hobbies: Reading, fitness and health, politics, learning new things, making planning books

Favorite book: “The Relatives Came” by Cynthia Rylant, “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle and “No Flying in the House” by Betty Brock

Favorite movie: “Love Actually,” “Bridget Jones’s Diary” or “When Harry Met Sally...”

Favorite food: Salt and vinegar potato chips

Ideal Saturday morning: Waking up to her husband making her coffee and going downstairs to watch “Gilmore Girls” while working on her planner, followed by homemade breakfast with her family.

Ideal Saturday night: Watching a movie with her family in their pajamas with a big bowl of popcorn.

