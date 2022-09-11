 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Getting to know Ted Anderson

Piedmont Profile Name: Teddy Wilson Anderson Jr.

Age: 52

Family: wife, Rene Anderson, four children and six grandchildren

Lives: Martinsville

Education: Halifax County High School, class of 1988; associate degree in applied science from Patrick Henry Community College

Occupation: Martinsville Fire Chief since 2016

Hobbies: Having family time and working on and restoring old cars and hot rods.

Favorite movie: “Titanic,” “Hotel Transylvania,” “Deadpool” and “Silence of the Lambs”

Favorite food: Japanese steak

Ideal Saturday morning: Sleeping in

Ideal Saturday night: Anything with his wife, such as a movie night, grilling out, or just sitting together and watching television

Martinsville Fire Chief Ted Anderson

