Gifts with that local touch

Specializing in unique and exquisitely formed polymer jewelry, Abbott’s creations range from earrings to necklaces to bracelets in her jewelry line to fantasy gaming pieces, such as fairy gardens to dice dragons.

Abbott’s creations can be purchased at Main Street Art Collective and River City Artisans in Downtown Danville and Impulsive Creativity in Mebane, North Carolina. Each piece is a one-of-a-kind treasure to gift or to keep for yourself.

Silk Whimsies

Sherry Gott, whose business name is Silk Whimsies, hand dyes and hand paints 100% silk scarves using a variety of techniques, including shibori, salt dye, dye transfer and blending.

The painted scarves are painted with dye rather than fabric paint. Most of the dyes are chemical dyes, but Gott also uses natural dyes made from plants and vegetables.

The scarves are typically 14 x 72 inches, but occasionally she makes smaller long scarves and large squares. For the winter, she has a few silk and wool blend scarves.

Her scarves are for sale at Main Street Art Collective in Downtown Danville. She also has an Instagram account (silkwhimsies).

My Little Soapbox