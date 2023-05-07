From cosmetology to health care, Kymika “Mykka” Giggetts made a career switch so that she could help people heal.

It was her grandmother who inspired her on that path, she said.

Giggetts is 42 years old, a mother of five children and has been married to Shawn Giggetts for almost 20 years. Her children are DaiJuantez, DaiZuane’, William Jr., DaiZhawn and DaiShaundria “DeeDee” Giggetts.

She was born in Fort Riley, Kansas, on a U.S. Army base but moved to Chesapeake to live with her grandparents, the late Willie Twine and Luther Twine Jr., when she was 8 years old. She moved to Danville when she was 16 and met her husband in high school there.

They moved to Henry County 5 years ago for a better school system for their children.

“It’s very peaceful … It’s quite and nice,” Giggetts said about living in Henry County.

When she was young she always wanted to become a hair dresser when she grew up and that is just what she did. She got her cosmetology license and her cosmetology instructor license which she still keeps up to date to this day.

“I got to the point where I just wanted to do something different,” Giggetts said. “I don’t know really what happened but I just felt like I wanted to do more to help people.”

She started by attending Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) training at Piedmont Community College, graduating in 2005. She worked as a CNA for five years at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center before going back to school at ECPI University to become a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN), graduating in 2010.

She was an LPN for 12 years, still working at Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center for another year before she began working at Piedmont Pediatrics. She went back to ECPI University in August of 2014 to become a registered nurse (RN), graduating in 2016.

She then began working at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute and while there passed the NCLEX exam in April 2019 and earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2022. She is pursuing a master’s degree in nursing at Chamberlin University.

Now Giggetts is a unit manager at Southern Virginia Mental Health Institute in Danville where she has been working for almost six years.

This means she is head of the charge nurse and psychiatric aides of a specific unit who work together to take care of mentally ill patients in a variety of situations such as patients who stopped taking medications, are schizophrenic, bipolar, have personality disorders, some in medically induced psychosis and more.

“Mental health itself in general, people didn’t like to talk about it at first,” Giggetts said. “Now, everybody, their voice is being heard.”

She helps those people get on helpful medications, take educational classes on different topics and then ideally they person is able to go back to normal life.

On top of her day job she also is a part-time home supervisor at Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation.

“I enjoy nursing more than doing hair,” Giggetts said. “I just take my job very seriously because I know one day I might be in that same predicament and I want somebody to treat me just the same way that I treat them.”

Her favorite part of the job is seeing people who came in needed help getting to go home healed.

“It’s just -- it’s so beautiful,” she said. “They come in at their lowest point and for them to be able to … balance out what was unbalanced … It’s just the world.”

Working with people at their vulnerable points often requires rising above the situation.

“The most challenging thing is just to take all the obscene, unfiltered language and just let it roll off your back. Because they’re in a state of mind where they don’t know what’s going on; they don’t know what they’re doing,” she said.

“It can be challenging at times,” Giggetts added. “What makes me stay in the field is knowing that I’m helping someone and I’m changing someone’s life. I’ve touched somebody that really needed something.”

Her grandmother died around a year after Giggetts became an RN but is still one of Giggetts’ biggest inspirations in her career journey. She said that her grandmother showed her compassion and caring by adopting multiple children on top of her biological one and that she gets her own sense of compassion from her.

“Just watching her help others really inspired me,” Giggetts said.