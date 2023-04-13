God's Pit Crew of Danville was at the Martinsville Speedway on Wednesday for the fifth consecutive year distributing food to people in need.

The disaster relief organization says they distributed over 800 food boxes, each of which included 25 pounds of canned goods, oatmeal, pasta, shelf-stable foods and even a Bible.

"Last year we gave out by 5:30 p.m. -- we had such a huge response of people needing the food," said Julie Burnett, God's Pit Crew Blessing Bucket program director on their Facebook page in a video posted just before the event began. "Every time we've done it, we've had more and more people turning out."

Hundreds of cars were already lined up with people ready to receive the food boxes when distribution began at 3 p.m. and continued until 6 p.m.

Burnett also thanked the Martinsville Speedway for hosting the food distribution again this year and to the volunteers who helped and the donors who made it possible.

People also were lined up on Wednesday to take laps around the historic track known as the "Paperclip" in their personal vehicles. Those first-hand views of what the track looks like for the drivers were granted through $25 donations. Proceeds this year go to the Martinsville-Henry County SPCA.

On Friday, the Long John's Silver 200 truck race gets the green flag at 7:30 p.m., the Call811.com Before You Dig 250 Xfinity race runs at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday at 3 p.m. the NOCO 400 NASCAR Cup Series race will take place.