Thursday afternoon, one of Henry County sheriff's finest, Raja, signed off duty for the last time.

Canine Raja started her career with the Henry County Sheriff's Office six years ago after she completed training and certification.

Raja was certified in building searches, obedience, area searches, tracking, aggression control and narcotic detection including heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine, the sheriff's office stated.

During her law enforcement career, which began in July 2017, she assisted with search warrants and calls for service in Henry, Patrick, Pittsylvania and Franklin counties and the cities of Martinsville and Eden, North Carolina. Raja also assisted the Virginia State Police on numerous occasions.

Raja was credited with numerous apprehensions, searches and narcotics detections, the sheriff's office stated.

At 8 years old, Raja has reached the age of retirement with the Henry County K9 Division, under the supervision of Sgt. Corey Waddell.

At approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, Waddell called Raja to the radio in his patrol vehicle and Raja was recognized by the dispatcher over the 911 Communications System for completing her tour of duty for the last time.

"It is with great gratitude from the Henry County Sheriff's Office to say, 'Job well done Raja, your service to our agency and our community is greatly appreciated and we hope you enjoy your retirement,'" a sheriff's office release stated.