A night of celebration on Monday honored the Juneteenth holiday through multiple musical performances.

“I have been so excited about this first Juneteenth celebration,” Naomi Hodge-Muse said. “This is our first, but it will not be our last.”

The NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) held the inaugural event at New College Institute with a theme of “Sing! Let Freedom Ring!” and emcee Kaleb Cross said the event is intended to become an annual celebration in Martinsville.

After an invocation from Rev. Eric Hairston, attendees were asked to recite the “Negro National Anthem” printed on the back of pamphlets that were placed on tables and seats before the event began.

All in attendance stood to perform an acapella rendition of the anthem together.

“I want to make sure that it goes out on the highways and the byways the last two verses of this song,” Hodge-Muse said. “Shadowed beneath Thy hand, may we forever stand true to our God, true to our native land.”

“This is our native land,” Hodge-Muse said. “All our soldiers, all our dead … all the retired veterans here – this is our native land. Do not let no words make divisions between us.”

“We have a holiday that we can celebrate that this is our freedom,” Hodge-Muse added. “Let freedom ring.”

The first performance was by gospel group The Family Five and while the group set up, group member Jamar Tyree shared a few words with the crowd.

“I know that Juneteenth is the day that we celebrate freedom,” Tyree said. “Back in that time when the pony express was real you really didn’t get mail that quickly. There were slaves that continued to be enslaved because they just didn’t know that they were free yet.”

There were some slaves that just continued to work even though the legislation had gone through, the laws had been passed, the proclamation had gone out,” Tyree said. “They continued to work.”

“We have to remind each other every single day,” Tyree added. “You are free, you are free, you are free.”

The group opened up their performance with a song called “Dance Like David.”

Other performances included: Valeria Edwards, Bishop Bergie Penn, Ralph and Renee Payne, The PW Praise & Worshippers, Hometown Harmonicas – Ralph Payne, Parkway Summit Community Gospel Choir and First Christian & Iron Belt Christian Church DOC.