Gospel singer Vergie Galloway remembered for her powerful music, dedication to church despite declining health

"Mrs. Galloway was always so kind," said Loretta Dillard. "Whenever I saw her at church or in a store, she would always smile and say, 'You're so sweet. God is good and I love you.' Her laughter was uplifting."

Her singing was described in this 2008 article about a Martin Luther King Jr. service at St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, which had about 800 people in attendance and a choir of 65 singers:

“Soloist Vergie Galloway worked the crowd into a frenzy with her rendition of ‘Lord, Help Me to Hold Out.’ Most of the people in the congregation rose to their feet during her performance, swaying, clapping and singing along.

“Galloway held out until the end of the lyrics, when she collapsed onto her chair. The women around her fanned her furiously as the music kept playing, louder and stronger. The congregation continued swaying and calling out, urging her to return to sing more, but she remained seated, quietly praising the Lord as the fans rustled about her.”

"The play of the piano and her singing radiated the atmosphere, and your attention was enlightened," Brim-Preston said.

"Smith River Missionary Baptist Association will miss her dearly," said Valeria Edwards, who also was in the choir in that 2008 program.