Gospel singer Vergie Galloway remembered for her powerful music, dedication to church despite declining health

The area has lost a stellar gospel singer – and the Rev. Sam Galloway has lost his partner in ministry and life.
Vergie Waller Galloway died at home Thursday morning.
Vergie and Sam Galloway regularly visited area churches. She would sing and play piano, and he would preach.
"Sister Vergie was a lover of old-fashioned gospel music and enjoyed singing and playing the piano .. anywhere," Deborah Brim-Preston said.
About 10 years ago, Vergie Galloway stayed for several weeks in Blue Ridge Rehab (now Mulberry Creek) following an injury.
She talked the Bulletin about that experience after she was released. As part of her recuperation plan, her therapist would bring her into an activity room to play piano. Other residents would start coming in to hear her play and sing.
Once she had returned home, she wanted to continue to visit friends she had made there, she said. That's how the Galloways started leading regular services at the nursing home.
“I would get cold chills hearing her sing,” Mulberry Creek Activities Director Julie Garcia. “The songs moved me to tears. I’d see several of the residents crying, too.”
Vergie would play piano and sing a while, then ask her husband to say a few words, then sing some more, before his sermon would begin.
“He would preach straight from the heart,” Garcia said, always with engaging and relatable sermons that told about life and experiences, and living in faith “You could tell they lived for God.”
Vergie Galloway was known for being impeccably and formally dressed, Garcia said, “and I never saw her in the same hat twice. She must have had an entire room for her hats and clothes.”
The Galloways kept up those visits right until nursing homes were closed to visitors because of the pandemic.
In informal conversations throughout the years, Vergie Galloway had talked with the Bulletin about hardships she faced and overcame. Three times she lost possessions due to house fires.
She was an avid gardener with all sorts of plants growing around her home on Old Sand Road in Ridgeway. Recently, she and her husband had been living in an apartment in Martinsville. She said she missed her gardens dearly. She still kept some house plants.
When the Galloways celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2017 at St. John Baptist Church in Sandy Level, the pews were full as one speaker after another went to the podium to talk about how the Galloways inspired them.
"Sister Vergie truly loved her husband and respected him and the calling that our God had placed on him," Brim-Preston said. She accompanied him to his preachings "just as his soulmate, and sometimes as his soulmate/pianist/soloist."
"Mrs. Galloway was always so kind," said Loretta Dillard. "Whenever I saw her at church or in a store, she would always smile and say, 'You're so sweet. God is good and I love you.' Her laughter was uplifting."
Her singing was described in this 2008 article about a Martin Luther King Jr. service at St. Paul High Street Baptist Church, which had about 800 people in attendance and a choir of 65 singers:
“Soloist Vergie Galloway worked the crowd into a frenzy with her rendition of ‘Lord, Help Me to Hold Out.’ Most of the people in the congregation rose to their feet during her performance, swaying, clapping and singing along.
“Galloway held out until the end of the lyrics, when she collapsed onto her chair. The women around her fanned her furiously as the music kept playing, louder and stronger. The congregation continued swaying and calling out, urging her to return to sing more, but she remained seated, quietly praising the Lord as the fans rustled about her.”
"The play of the piano and her singing radiated the atmosphere, and your attention was enlightened," Brim-Preston said.
"Smith River Missionary Baptist Association will miss her dearly," said Valeria Edwards, who also was in the choir in that 2008 program.
Vergie Galloway had suffered from osteoporosis which worsened visibly through the years. Five and 10 years ago, she would laboriously make her way around with a walker, and in recent years, her husband would wheel her places in a wheelchair. Despite her difficulties getting around, she would not miss church, which people often commented on.
"Whenever you came in contact with her she always talked about how good God had been to her and her husband," said Deborah Brim-Preston. "Even though she was severely handicapped in her legs, she never complained."
The wake for Vergie Galloway will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Antioch Baptist Church in Ridgeway, with the funeral to follow at 11:30 a.m.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com and 276-638-8801 ext. 243.