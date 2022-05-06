Goth style spotted in Martinsville is simply an expression of interests

Ammier “Silvius Cuervo” Perez said people often look at him funny, but in other places he’s been, it’s normal to see people dressed in all sorts of styles.

Perez, an aspiring writer who has lived in Martinsville since 2019, said he has noticed people’s reactions to his goth style of dressing and makeup. He often wears black clothing with silver spikes, skulls and white face paint.

“No one should be discriminated against by how they look,” he said, and that includes “subcultures and urban tribespeople” who are punk, goth or alternative.

Perez said that many people in the area act as if they are scared by the way he dresses or looks.

He most definitely is not anyone to worry about, he stressed.

His goth clothes are “simply an expression” of his love of a certain type of music, poetry and interests, he said. His darker style of dressing and putting on makeup has nothing to do with religion; there are Muslims, Christians and Buddhists who dress goth, he said.

He described the goth style as listening to a specific type of music, dressing in a darker way and having interest in poetry of a darker subject matter like with the poets Edgar Allan Poe and H.P. Lovecraft, but the goth style, like the motives to have it, varies person to person.

To Perez, listening to gothic genres of music is him “falling in deep love with the lyrics and the expression of music.”

He said that the music that goth people usually listen to started in the underground scene in the United Kingdom in the 80s and 90s, when it wasn’t even allowed to play on the radio. He described the goth music style not as the screaming that is usually assumed but as similar to rock and punk with a “more dark and eerie tone.” There is also an added melancholic tone that is sad and dramatic but still has that punk rock essence with guitars.

The styles of music largely popular in goth culture include: post-punk, death rock, synth-pop, synthwave, darkwave, coldwave, cybergoth, electro goth and dark academia. He listed some goth bands: Siouxsie and the Banshees, Alien Sex Fiend, The Cure, The Sex Pistols, Depeche Mode, Joy Division, Bauhaus and the song “Little Dark Age” by MGMT.

A figure who is quite popular and people may associate with goth is Marilyn Manson, Perez said, though his music style technically is not goth.

Perez said he is from White Plains, New York, where there are people who dress goth and in other styles hosting festivals on the street, as well as other events like concerts and at comic cons that he described as “very vibrant.” He also experienced a similar environment in Greensboro and Lynchburg as well, but not so much in Martinsville.

He began shifting to the goth style when he was around 14 years old, the 20-year-old said. He said he is a graduate of online studies at James Madison High School in Georgia.

Perez is an intern with Rudy’s Girl Media through the Guided Career Exploration program co-funded by the Harvest Foundation and the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board.

He said he learned about the program from his sister, Rose Perez, who works for Books & Crannies.

Sheneka Hairston is the GCE Career Specialist for Virginia Career Works. The internship program is for people ages 17 through 24, not currently enrolled in secondary or post-secondary education, she had told the Bulletin in 2021. The internships are paid, and funding is through The Harvest Foundation.

The program provides a door to experience various careers, and “the soft skills training that we have implemented so far is vital for everybody,” Hairston had told the Bulletin. “This information is needed for the workforce.”

Perez said when he first heard about the program, he was “kind of skeptical about it,” but soon “I felt like it was the easiest way to get a job and get some experience.”

He started the program in February with about a month of classes before beginning his internship, he said.

Under Natalie Hodge of Rudy’s Girl Media, “Silver has been working specifically on skills as a writer and artist,” Hodge said. “He has expressed his passion for writing high fantasy.”

Perez described the genre as a world that is not earth and oftentimes has creatures such as elves and dragons.

“Sheneka’s vision and what we continue to work on is to lay a foundation for him to be able to publish his book,” Hodge said.

Monday will be the last day of his internship with her. “It’s been a really exciting experience for the both of us,” Hodge said, “just learning a lot of different things from each other.”

Even Wayne Draper and Hasan Davis of TAD Space have gotten involved by showing Perez around town, both riding and on a bike — after lessons in riding one, Hodge said, as Perez laughed — perhaps at the memory of the bike lesson.

With his internship coming to an end, Perez said he either would enter the workforce or “try to do more on social media to post my art online and get some notoriety.” His Instagram account is Silvius_Crow.

Perez said he has only come across two other people in Martinsville who dress goth, and one in a punk style, and he wants to bring more awareness to discrimination that might be scaring people from expressing themselves in the way that they want to.

His advice to fellow goths in a small town is to research some key talking points that will help others be aware of the stigmas around the topic.

“Get out of your shell and rock on,” he said. “Just do it, because the more they see it the more they’ll get used to it.”

Monique Holland is a reporter for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at monique.holland@martinsvillebulletin.com or at 276-734-9603.

