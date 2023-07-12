Brightspeed, a telephone service provider in Patrick County, received considerable criticism at the Patrick County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday.

During the public comment period, Kim Harmon, a resident of Poll Bridge Road in the Mayo River District, said she was unable to depend on her home telephone for emergencies.

"The phone service is little to none and subpar," said Harmon.

It all started when a lady driver ran off the road in November and over one of the "small green towers," Harmon said. "Brightspeed took their sweet time fixing it. Rather than replacing it, they kept splicing and twisting the wires together."

In early June a bad storm passed through Patrick County.

"We were without phone service from June 4 to June 20 and my husband has COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]," Harmon said. "The landline is all we have; there is no cell service."

Harmon said people in her community had grown accustomed to having internet service through Brightspeed, but the company had discontinued offering it.

A search on Brightspeed's website for internet service availability on Pole Bridge Road returns an apology: "We're sorry. We could not find Brightspeed availability for your address," a return of the search stated. "Please visit our partner, HughesNet, for service."

Unlike Brightspeed, which primarily uses copper lines to connect a customer to its service, HughesNet offers internet service via satellite.

"After they fixed our phone line in June it last for two days, then we had a rainstorm and we were without service again for a week," said Harmon. "Our neighbors were without service also and for the ones that did have service, there was so much roaring and static [on the line] that you couldn't understand one another."

Harmon said due to rescue services in Patrick County reducing service call areas, her house is now serviced by Bassett Rescue Squad.

"I'm 25 minutes from them and that's with phone service," Harmon said. "I've been without phone service for 25 days in the past three months."

Harmon encouraged the board members to come out and inspect the repairs by Brightspeed technicians on her street and they'll find "spliced wires covered with a garbage bag and phone lines propped up with sticks, draped across mailboxes and running across the road."

Said Harmon: "We need help getting Brightspeed to do their job."

Board members agreed that the service provided by Brightspeed to Patrick County had degraded to the point it was unacceptable.

"When it rains, it's no point in using the phone," said Board Chair Clayton Kendrick.

"When my phone goes out, I don't pay them," said Peters Creek District Supervisor Denise Stirewalt. "I call them and call them and call them."

Kendrick said he had talked to officials with the State Corporation Commission and registered complaints about Brightspeed's service to them and they promised to look into the matter and get back to him.

"It's terrible back down in that area. I've got the thought that Brightspeed don't want do spend anything in our area," Kendrick said. "One of their technicians said they told him not to fix nothing until it was broke."

A suggestion was made to call upon state Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, who represents the county in the House of Delegates and get him involved declaring the matter a "safety issue."

In other matters, the board:

Presented a resolution to the Patrick County High School Baseball Team in recognition of them becoming this year's Virginia High School League Class 2 State Champions and their coach, Tal Swails, being named the Class 2 Coach of the Year.

Heard from the Treasurer's Office regarding a request for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to update the layout of the office to provide for privacy for customers.

Agreed to a request to open checking accounts for the Transfer Station and the Recreation Department and Tourism so they could begin accepting debit and credit card payments.

Heard from Interim County Administrator Tim Hall, who told the Board that a major broadband project with RiverStreet and Appalachian Power would result in miles of new fiber being installed soon and that 12 applications had been received from people who had applied for the permanent county administrator's position.