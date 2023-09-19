A candidate’s forum that included 16 candidates for various offices in Henry County, was held at Spencer-Penn Centre in Spencer on a rainy Sunday afternoon.

Attended by about 75 residents, Del. Les Adams, R-Chatham, moderated the event, allowing each person running for office the opportunity to share a little bit about themselves and respond to a few questions about the office each candidate is seeking.

Ridgeway Board of Supervisors

Travis Pruitt is the only candidate seeking the Ridgeway District seat on the Henry County Board of Supervisors. He spoke first and told the audience that he is a lifelong resident of Ridgeway and works for Southern Software in North Carolina.

“Henry County is where my heart is,” said Pruitt.

Reed Creek Board of Supervisors

Two people are vying for the Reed Creek District seat, Pam Cobler and Gordon Metz.

“I’m smart, fun, and funny with lots of experience in government,” Cobler said.

Cobler added that she has experience as an educator and her family has resided in the Reed Creek District for five generations. Residents tell her highspeed internet access is a priority, she said.

Metz said he grew up on a dairy farm, has owned businesses including one that employed 48 people and currently provides consulting services.

“I believe people should work and make a living,” said Metz. “Internet, solar, and reversion are important.” The reversion of Martinsville from a city to a town in Henry County will eventually occur, more restrictions need to be considered for future solar farms, and internet is a necessity, said Metz.

Incumbent Horsepasture District Supervisor Debra Buchanan is running unopposed and did not attend the event.

Henry County School Board

There are four candidates seeking two contested seats on the Henry County School Board and all of them spoke at the forum.

“Serving on the school board is a team effort,” said Valeria Edwards, Horsepasture District candidate. “I’m a lifelong learner, listener, and resourceful.”

As a retired educator, Edwards said she believes “a more collaborative effort would be helpful involving citizens, students, parents and schools.”

“I’m a graduate of Laurel Park High School and a medical office manager,” said Stephanie Brinegar. “I have grit and drive.”

Brinegar said she considers mental health to be a big concern in schools today and the residents in her district tell her that “there are not enough eyes and hands,” in the school system. “There are no aides anymore,” Brinegar said.

The Henry County School Board consists of a representative from each of six districts and one at-large member, responsible for representing the entire county. Two people are vying for this position.

School Board At-Large Incumbent Sheri Whitlow said as the Supervisor for Transportation for Henry County schools, she is well-aware of the shortage of school bus drivers and considers mental health the root of many problems in the schools today.

“Behavior and safety issues are mostly because of mental health, and it’s alarming,” said Whitlow. “Having available services at the schools and specialists outside the schools, so the family can be brought in for support, is important and plans are underway to address these concerns.” Whitlow added that she was a teacher for 15 years and has been both an assistant principal and principal at “a couple of schools.”

Mary Martin is a former school board member and is also seeking the at-large seat on the Henry County School Board.

“I grew up on a tobacco farm and have over 50 years experience with the Henry County school system,” said Martin. “I’ve seen a thing or two.”

Martin said she dropped out of school in her junior year because she was bullied and eventually earned her GED and two associate degrees from Patrick & Henry Community College (P&HCC).

“There are so many polarizing issues today and sometime the answer is old school with some common sense,” Martin said. “We need a safety person that writes grants for safety programs.”

Incumbents Teddy Martin of the Reed Creek District and Champ Hardie of the Ridgeway District are running unopposed on the school board and did not attend.

Henry County Treasurer

Incumbent Scott Grindstaff, Michael Minter, and David Moore are running for the office of Henry County Treasurer.

“I’ve served for 23 years as Henry County Treasurer,” said Grindstaff. “The treasurer is the banker. When you talk to me, you’ll get a straight shot. I treat everybody like I want to be treated.” Grindstaff added that as of this year, Henry County now offers lifetime dog tags.

Minter said a the administrator of the Henry County Career Academy, he works with local, state, and federal money.

“My entire life I’ve served this community,” said Minter. “Currently audits [in the Treasurer’s Office] have not met the ledger. We need to make sure we collect taxes and when taxes are not paid, we need to communicate directly with those who don’t pay them.”

Moore said he was born and raised in Henry County and is currently a purchasing agent for Henry County and an adjunct professor at P&HCC.

“The purchasing department is consistent with every vendor. Yearly audits are done,” said Moore. “I have 24 years experience and this has all helped me to be qualified to make this transition.” Moore added that he was effective with financial projects while serving on the finance committee at Stone Memorial Christian Church.

Commissioner of the Revenue

Five candidates are running for Henry County Commissioner of Revenue and Blake Minter, Tiffany Hairston, Adrian Boyer, and Dallas Hairston spoke at the forum.

Minter said as a lifelong resident of Henry County, volunteer work has always been important to him.

“Currently I work as a real estate assessor in the Henry County Commissioner of Revenue Office. I designed and prototyped new way of quickly and accurately assessing the values of property in Henry County,” said Minter. “We are fairly and accurately assessing people’s homes.”

Tiffany Hairston is a system analyst for the Henry County Public Service Authority and is also a lifelong resident of Henry County.

“I will implement the use of Munis [a business management software] in the Commissioner’s Office, something we’ve had for over 20 years, but is not being used there,” said Hairston. “I want to streamline the processes in the office. We have a baseline property value of $5,000 and some of people’s property is not worth that much.”

Boyer said she currently serves as the deputy commissioner and has almost 26 years of experience working in the office.

“I’ve worked just about every avenue of our office ... I believe in good customer service,” said Boyer. “We’ve been using two different mapping systems and are transitioning from the old printed maps to the current GIS system.” Once the transition is complete, Boyer said efficiencies in the office would occur as a result.

Dallas Hairston said he graduated from Laurel Park High School in 1997, has worked for 21 years in the city of Martinsville’s Commissioner of Revenue Office, and is the city’s real estate assessor.

“My goal if for accountability in the office; accountability is my platform,” said Hairston. “Government cannot be successful unless we identify the problems within the Commissioner of Revenue’s Office. I will correct it. I would look at improving the real estate assessed levels.” Hairston pointed out that while the commissioner sets the assessment level, the Board of Supervisors set the rate, which determines the amount of tax a property owner pays.

Melissa Anne Zehr is also running for commissioner of revenue, but did not attend.

Henry County Sheriff

With retired Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry leaving office before the end of his term, Wayne Davis was appointed to serve as sheriff for the remainder of Perry’s term. He is seeking a full term for the office in this year’s election.

“I’ve spent most of my career behind the scenes, but since becoming sheriff, I’ve met many people and developed many new friendships,” Davis said. “As the father of an 8-year-old son, I believe in providing safety for our children. Just recently we have implemented a project where two officers seek out and find child predators and we have successfully detected and arrested several predators [as a result of this project].”

Davis said since becoming sheriff, he has successfully placed a school resource officer (SRO) in every school in Henry County and facilitated the return of the D.A.R.E. Program, a drug abuse resistance education program that seeks to prevent use of controlled drugs, membership in gangs, and violent behavior.

Retired from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Del Mills, was the last to speak about his desire to be the next sheriff of Henry County. Mills said he was born and raised in Henry County, is a resident of Bassett and a graduate of Bassett High School. He said he served in the Army, went to P&HCC, and began serving in the Henry County Sheriff’s Office in 1994 and retired in 2019.

“Children are our most precious resource and I will implement programs to ensure their safety,” said Mills. “I will expand outreach programs for at-risk children. It takes a village to raise a child. The sheriff’s department, working with the community, can make a difference.”

Mills also said he has spent time talking to the current employees in the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and discussed with them how their positions will be determined within the department should he be elected.