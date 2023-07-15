With little fanfare, a public hearing was held and then a recommendation was approved that would further restrict the amount of commercial solar energy business in Henry County.

Last month the Henry County Planning Commission recommended that an addition to the solar ordinance stipulate that no more than 1% of Henry County’s land mass could be approved for large scale solar energy facilities.

That means once 2,445 acres within Henry County have been permitted for solar farms, no more requests will be considered. The measure still must be considered by the board of supervisors.

The solar ordinance already limited solar operations to 2.5% of the acreage in a 5-mile radius, but faced with an overwhelming number of proposed solar farms, it became the consensus of Henry County officials that the process needed to become more restrictive.

“It’s in Henry County’s best interest to plan for these facilities and how they can best be integrated into our land uses with the least impact possible,” Planning Zoning and Inspections Director Lee Clark wrote in his recommendation to the planning commission.

On Wednesday, the commission recommended that the board of supervisors approve the proposed changes to the Comprehensive Plan regarding renewable energy as well as the proposed amendment regarding solar energy to the Henry County Zoning Ordinance.

The object is to encourage the use of residential and commercial renewable energy project while also minimizing the impact on Henry County’s viewshed, natural resources and rural character. It’s not the county’s intention to affect local industry’s ability to produce solar energy for their own consumption, wrote Clark.

In other matters, the commission:

Voted to recommend approval of a rezoning request by Zachary S. Hawks of Homestead Mulch & More, LLC. The property of the business is located in the southeast corner of Virginia Avenue and Murry Hill Lane, in the Reed Creek District. Hawks had requested approximately 2.36 acres be rezoned from suburban residential to commercial so that he may establish his commercial landscaping business on the property.

The Henry County Board of Supervisors will conduct a public hearing on the application at its regular meeting at 6 p.m. July 25 in the Summerlin Meeting Room of the County Administration Building on Kings Mountain Road in Collinsville.