The Henry County Board of Supervisors has already made it known its top concern this year is employee compensation and now the board has the data to address it.

Kristen Gilley, senior consultant for Evergreen Solutions attended a regular meeting of the board last week and presented the results of a comprehensive classification and compensation study for Henry County and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Gilley said the study found that salaries in Henry County are on average 1.3% above market minimums, but 5.6% below market midpoints, meaning that the starting salaries in the county are competitive but the more service an employee has, the more that person falls behind the pay of similar positions with the same years of service in surrounding localities.

Gilley explained that because of the comparatively high starting pay and lower tenured pay the presence of salary compression was prevalent.

In general, wage or pay compression occurs when there is little difference in the pay between employees in an organization regardless of the differences in knowledge, skills, experience or abilities. Consultants, such as Evergreen, suggest that pay compression can lead to turnover if employees feel they are being undervalued.

Approximately 81.9% of Henry County employees are below the midpoint; the salary rate that represents the middle of a salary range, said Gilley.

Evergreen collected data from 21 peer organizations in 10 localities that included nine school districts and two service authorities and after analysis, the consulting firm proposed separate salary plans for the County and the Sheriff’s Office.

The plan for the County would consist of 31 grades with 30 steps while the sheriff’s office plan would have the same number of steps over 20 grades.

A pay grade is generally determined by rank within an organization while a pay step is determined by length of job service.

Six solutions presented by Evergreen come at an annual cost to the county that varies between $300,000 and almost $2.2 million and does not include the cost of benefits associated with any increase.

It was not made clear during the presentation what the total cost to the county would be to rectify the inadequacies of payroll as discovered by Evergreen.

Henry County Administrator Dale Wagoner told the board that the county currently has only two vacancies and due to the recent hiring of new employees, Patrick & Henry Community College is providing onsite training.

The next step will be for the Board to decide on how it may implement the results of the study and at what cost.

In other matters, the board:

Approved a resolution supporting the Virginia America 250 Commission, created by the General Assembly for the purpose of commemorating the 250th anniversary of Virginia’s participation in the American Revolution.

Presented Sheriff Lane Perry, who retired Friday, with a resolution in honor of his 30 years of service.

Approved a resolution in support of the issuance of bonds by the town of Timberville for the benefit Sunnyside Presbyterian Home, owner and operator of the King’s Grant Retirement Community in Henry County.

Heard an update from the Martinsville-Henry County Chamber of Commerce presented by Chamber President Brenell Thomas.

Appropriated $80,000 and awarded the contract to Hurt & Proffitt, Inc. in Blacksburg for a preliminary engineering report for phase 7 of the Dick & Willie Passage. The report will include the results of a study of possible trail routes from the existing Virginia Avenue trailhead to Philpott Lake, approximately 11 miles.

Awarded a contract to Trane U.S. Inc. of Roanoke in the amount of $57,516 for preventive maintenance services to the HVAC systems at the Administration Building, Sheriff’s Office, Public Safety, Training Academy, Courthouse and the Adult Detention Center.

Awarded a contract for food services for the Henry County Adult Detention Center to J.L. Culpepper & Company, Inc. of Danville. The FY2024 budget has allocated $650,000 for this purpose, but the actual amount will vary because of the fluctuation in the number of inmates.

Appropriated the transfer of $594,180 to cover a budget shortfall in inmate housing revenue and to cover various budget expenditure overages.

Amended a contract with an increase of $57,230 to a total of $887,067 to Aviat Networks of Austin, Texas due to changes identified from the original proposal. The company is contracted to upgrade the microwave components of the existing emergency communications system.

Appropriated $2,382 from the State Asset Forfeiture funds to purchase two printers and software for the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office.

Appropriated $56,458 from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management 911 and Geospatial Services Bureau to Mobile Communications America in order to complete required call handling updates and security enhancements.

Awarded a contract up to $3,162,150 to Clearwater Mitigation IC, LLC for the purchase of approximately 7,000 compensatory stream mitigation credits related to the development of Lot #2 at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre.

Approved $78,068 from State Asset Forfeiture funds for equipment, uniforms, training and travel for School Resource Officers.

Approved the appropriation of $361,000 from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services to Flock Safety of Atlanta, Georgia in the amount of $223,500 for the purchase of portable and stationary cameras to be placed a major intersections and high crime areas and to Town Police Supply in Collinsville in the amount of $85,562 for the purchase of nine Level III-rated ballistic shields.