Col. Wayne Davis was sworn in as sheriff of Henry County before a packed audience at the Henry County Administration Building on Monday.

Davis, who was appointed by retiring Sheriff Lane Perry as chief deputy in May, is also one of three candidates running for a full term in the November election.

On Saturday, Perry will step down as the top law enforcement officer of Henry County after a career that spanned more than three decades.

"A number of you have heard me say 'I never took any credit myself,' I've said 'To God be the credit and the men and women;' I want to thank you for everything," said a tearful Perry before top law enforcement officers from Martinsville, Patrick and Henry counties and Rockingham County in North Carolina as well as a large contingent of Henry County deputies. "I ask that you serve this administration the way you've done me."

Perry was also recognized by the Henry County Board of Supervisors at a regular meeting on Tuesday.

Davis took the oath of office before Henry County Circuit Court Clerk Jennifer Ashworth in a brief ceremony and addressed the attendees.

"I've worked 23 years building relationships with most of these men you see here and they're not just co-workers, I consider many of them friends," Davis said.

A moment of silence was requested by Davis in remembrance of Wintergreen Police Officer Mark Christopher "Chris" Wagner, who died Friday night after a deadly confrontation with a Maryland man.

"As we speak here right now, the Wintergreen community is burying one of its finest," Davis said. "Last week, Wintergreen Police Officer Chris Wagoner made the ultimate sacrifice when he was shot and killed in the line of duty. His funeral is going on as we speak."

Davis' appointment as interim sheriff will become effective Saturday and will expire on Dec. 31.

The voters of Henry County will decide between Davis, Del Mills and Daryl Hatcher in November and the winner of the election will take office for a four-year term beginning Jan. 1.

Also speaking at the swearing-in ceremony Monday were Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith, Martinsville Sheriff Steve Draper and Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.