The Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals recently visited the Henry County Elections and Registrar's Office.
"We were honored to have the Commissioner visit with our office and staff during the early voting for the June 20 primary elections," said Dawn Stultz-Vaughn, Henry County director of elections and general registrar. "This is certainly a great opportunity to liaise with Richmond and get to know our leader and vice-versa."
Beals was appointed to her position by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.
Early voting began at the Henry County Administration Building on May 5 and will continue through June 20.
The voting area will also be open this Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
